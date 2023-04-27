With the conclusion of spring football at Notre Dame, the Irish coaching staff will hit the recruiting trail for the spring evaluation period. During this evaluation period, which runs through May 31, Notre Dame's assistant coaches can be involved in off-campus activities designed to evaluate the academic qualifications and athletic ability of recruits. This typically involves visits to high schools to see recruits in workouts, practices or other sporting events. In-person, off-campus contact is not allowed to be made between the assistant coaches and the recruits they're evaluating. Head coaches are not allowed on the recruiting trail during the spring evaluation period. Inside ND Sports will track where Notre Dame’s coaches are expected throughout the evaluation period. This story includes where the Irish coaches are expected to be Thursday, according to sources. This list may not be comprehensive, but it will be updated on The Insider Lounge as visits are reported. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Defensive coordinator Al Golden

Golden is expected to start his evaluation period travels in Pennsylvania and Maryland. On his itinerary should be a visit to Pittsburgh Central Catholic to see 2024 linebacker target Cole Sullivan. When Golden gets to Maryland, he will make a stop at Baltimore St. Frances, where the Irish have already offered five recruits in the 2024 and 2025 classes including 2025 linebacker Carlton Smith and 2025 cornerback Kevyn Humes. Golden is also expected to stop by Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding to check in on 2024 linebacker target Keyshawn Flowers. Sullivan, Smith and Humes all visited Notre Dame for a spring practice in March or April.

Defensive line coach Al Washington

Washington is expected to be recruiting in Pennsylvania and New Jersey to visit a pair of recruits who were on Notre Dame's campus this past weekend for the Blue-Gold Game. Washington will check in at Philadelphia's Monsignor Bonner for 2024 defensive end target Mylachi Williams. A trip to Princeton (N.J.) The Hun School to see 2024 defensive tackle commit Owen Wafle is also on the agenda. Wafle is Notre Dame's longest standing commitment in the 2024 class.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens

Mickens is expected to be recruiting 2025 defensive backs in Georgia. A trip to Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee will allow Mickens to check in on safety prospect Onis Konanbanny, who visited the Irish in March. Konanbanny is an import from England who works with Brandon Collier of PPI Recruits, which specializes in international recruits. Collier helped Notre Dame connect with German defensive end Alexander Ehrensberger. Mickens will also make a trip to Buford (Ga.) High to see 2025 cornerback target Devin Williams.

Safeties coach Chris O'Leary

O'Leary is expected to be recruiting in North Carolina. He'll have the chance to evaluate 2024 cornerback prospect Malcolm Ziglar of Fuquay-Varina (N.C.) High. Ziglar ran a 100-meter dash in 10.76 seconds last week. He intercepted six passes as a junior last season and returned three of them for touchdowns.

Offensive coordinator Gerad Parker

Parker is expected to make a visit to Hamilton Southeastern in Fishers before leaving the state. There he can check in on 2024 offensive tackle target Styles Prescod, who spent the past two weekends at Notre Dame. Parker is also expected to return to his home state of Kentucky to see 2024 tight end prospect Willie Rodriguez at the same school that produced former All-America tight end Michael Mayer. Rodriguez attended a Notre Dame spring practice.

Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph

Rudolph is expected to make a trip to Massachusetts to check in on a pair of 2024 offensive tackle targets: Guerby Lambert at West Roxbury Catholic Memorial and Liam Andrews at Brookline Dexter. Both four-star recruits were offered by former offensive line coach Harry Hiestand.

Quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli

Guidugli is expected to spend time recruiting in Michigan. He'll get a chance to visit 2024 quarterback commit CJ Carr, who attended Saturday's Blue-Gold Game, at Saline High. Guidugli is also expected to check on 2025 quarterback target Bryce Underwood at Belleville High. Underwood was offered by former Notre Dame offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees. The Irish hosted multiple 2025 quarterback targets this spring, but Underwood wasn't one of them. Guidugli will also spend time at Beverly Hills (Mich.) Groves to see 2025 offensive tackle target Avery Gach. Gach was in South Bend last weekend, too.

Running backs coach Deland McCullough

McCullough is expected to be recruiting in Florida. His top priority should be 2024 running back target Anthony Carrie, a four-star recruit at Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day. Carrie plans to make an official visit to Notre Dame in June.

Wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey

Stuckey is expected to return to his hometown of Warner Robins, Ga., to recruit Thursday. The first stop will be to Warner Robins (Ga.) High for 2024 wide receiver target Isiah Canion, who was on campus this past weekend. Stuckey's travels should also include at a trip to Warner Robins (Ga.) Houston County. Quarterback Antwann Hill, a 2025 target, reported a Notre Dame offer when Rees was recruiting him.

Special teams coordinator Marty Biagi