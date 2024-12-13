Podcast: Analyst Tom Lemming breaks down Notre Dame recruiting in '25 cycle

Notre Dame football completed its 2025 recruiting class on Dec. 4 with the signing of 25 prospects.

To take a deeper dive into what Notre Dame is adding to the roster from the high school rankings, Eric Hansen invited longtime recruiting analyst Tom Lemming to join the Inside ND Sports Podcast. Lemming is the analyst & co-host of the Lemming Report on CBS Sports Network. He also publishes the Prep Football Report magazine.

In a bit of a format twist, we combined the podcast into a special edition of our Football Never Sleeps YouTube show, so fans can consume it in either format.

Hansen and Lemming — and it was mostly Lemming — discussed the hits and misses in the 2025 cycle, where ND's wide receiver recruiting stands and what can be done to improve it, the sleepers in the class, the effects of NIL on recruiting and took a look ahead at the already building 2026 Irish class.

They also answered questions live throughout the show.

