Commit Fit: How the top 2025 OL fit with their future programs

Michael Carroll

National Signing Day is often about getting the biggest names in a recruiting class but it’s also about getting the right players that fit your system. Here are five offensive linemen that are in a great spot in this Commit Fit look. THIS SERIES: How the top 2025 QBs fit with their future programs | RBs | WRs | TEs

Advertisement

DAVID SANDERS JR. - Tennessee

Of the 29 players Tennessee has in the NFL, the only offensive tackle is Darnell Wright and Sanders is a lot different than the 6-foot-6, 333-pound former five-star. Yes, both are five-stars but Sanders is leaner and way more athletic. He actually comps more to someone from Ohio State, which was trying to flip him until the final moments of his recruitment. Sanders looks and plays a lot like Paris Johnson, the sixth overall pick in the 2023 draft, and it was something the Buckeyes were selling on him throughout his recruitment. Still, the Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day star stuck with the Vols and he will be bring a level of athleticism and physical play to Knoxville that is rare. He has the SEC frame and mindset to contribute early on.

MICHAEL FASUSI - Oklahoma

Michael Fasusi

Oklahoma has been pumping out offensive tackles to the NFL like nobody’s business and Fasusi could easily be next since he has an elite frame and athleticism, and he plays with a toughness that we love to see at the position. And he’s such an excellent fit for the Sooners because he really wanted to play for position coach Bill Bedenbaugh. Oklahoma, even through a tough season, held off Texas and Texas A&M down the stretch for the five-star offensive tackle from Lewisville, Texas. The best offensive tackles are ones who are supremely athletic but also play with a chip on their shoulder and that’s definitely Fasusi.

MICHAEL CARROLL - Alabama

Michael Carroll

Earlier in his career, Carroll was a massive offensive tackle but was still a little hesitant to mix it up and lacked that confidence and edge of elite offensive tackles. But over the last two years and especially this season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, Carroll has become a dominant force along the offensive line whether inside or outside. He devastates defensive linemen physically and he’s emerged as one of the best players at his position nationally. Carroll is like a slightly smaller but more athletic Kadyn Proctor and that’s a mold that Alabama’s offensive line can use. The Crimson Tide are still going to run the ball and they’re going to attack through the pass game. Someone with Carroll’s mixture of abilities plus his willingness to get down in the trenches makes him a great fit in Tuscaloosa.

WILL BLACK - Notre Dame

Will Black (Photo by Photo Provided)

Joe Alt. Mike McGlinchey. Liam Eichenberg. Notre Dame is known as an offensive line factory of massive individuals who exert their will on their opponents and open up running lanes. These guys are loved by the NFL and Notre Dame linemen hear their names called during the NFL Draft often. And Black could be next in line. The five-star offensive tackle is not going up against elite, speedy edge rushers every day at Wallingford (Conn.) Choate Rosemary Hall so there could be a little adjustment period. But he has all the characteristics of the next great Notre Dame offensive tackle. In a class loaded with top-end talent along the offensive line, Black is the best of the bunch.

DOUGLAS UTU - Oregon

Douglas Utu