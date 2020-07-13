Tracking The Notre Dame Players Named To 2020 Preseason Award Watch Lists
The middle of July brings one of college football’s most peculiar traditions.
Watch list season.
From July 13-24, 13 of college football’s annual awards will release their well-stocked watch lists of players who could be contenders to win them at the end of the season. Notre Dame players are likely to appear on many of them.
The Lott IMPACT Trophy, given to college football's best defensive player “in character and performance,” released its watch list of 42 candidates in June, and Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was among them. The Bednarik Award, given to college football’s best defensive player, began July watch list season by releasing its list of 90 candidates.
As new watch lists are released, BlueandGold.com will update this story with any Notre Dame players who are named to them.
Bednarik Award (July 13)
Owusu-Koramoah and Kyle Hamilton were named to the Bednarik Award watch list. They were two of Notre Dame’s best defensive players in 2019, and the latter was named to The Athletic’s Freshman All-America Team after grabbing four interceptions and making 41 tackles.
Owusu-Koramoah tied for team lead with 80 tackles and 5.5 sacks. He also led Notre Dame with 13.5 tackles for loss.
