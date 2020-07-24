The Maxwell Award, given to college football’s best player, released its preseason watch list of candidates Friday. Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book was among the players to make it. The fifth-year senior is entering his third year as a starter and has a 20-3 record. In 2019, he became the first Notre Dame quarterback with 2,500 passing yards, 500 rushing yards and 30 touchdown passes in a single season.

Book was named to his second preseason award watch list. (Andris Visockis)