Ian Book Named To Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List
The Maxwell Award, given to college football’s best player, released its preseason watch list of candidates Friday.
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book was among the players to make it.
The fifth-year senior is entering his third year as a starter and has a 20-3 record. In 2019, he became the first Notre Dame quarterback with 2,500 passing yards, 500 rushing yards and 30 touchdown passes in a single season.
Book threw for 3,034 yards with 34 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2019. He was Notre Dame's second-leading rusher as well, with 546 yards and four scores. No Irish quarterback had thrown at least 30 touchdowns since Brady Quinn set the school record of 37 in 2006.
Notre Dame has had seven Maxwell winners in its history, most recently Manti Te’o in 2012. Quinn won it in 2006.
Book was also named to the O’Brien Award watch list, which goes to the nation’s best quarterback. He earned a spot on the weekly Davey O’Brien Award Great Eight list three times last season. The O’Brien Award winner will be announced Dec. 10.
Eight total Notre Dame players have been named to eight preseason watch lists so far.
