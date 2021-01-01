Notre Dame's Kyren Williams touched the ball 24 times for 95 yards and a touchdown in a 31-14 loss against the Crimson Tide. (AP)

Offense: RB Kyren Williams

Kyren Williams was a warrior against Alabama, constantly putting his body on the line and fighting for every yard against a large and physical Crimson Tide defense. By the end of the game, he had touched the ball 24 times for 95 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. His touchdown and the majority of his yards came on the ground, but Williams set a career-high with eight receptions, surpassing his previous personal best of four.



Defense: LB Drew White

The senior linebacker will likely be back in 2021 and finished off the season with one of the best games of his career. He was all over the field against the Crimson Tide, frequently getting to the ball first amongst Fighting Irish defenders. White ended the Rose Bowl with nine tackles, which tied sixth-year safety Shaun Crawford for the Notre Dame lead. Six of his stops resulted in Crimson Tide gains of three yards or fewer.



Special Teams: P Jay Bramblett