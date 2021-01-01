Top Players Against Alabama
Offense: RB Kyren Williams
Kyren Williams was a warrior against Alabama, constantly putting his body on the line and fighting for every yard against a large and physical Crimson Tide defense.
By the end of the game, he had touched the ball 24 times for 95 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. His touchdown and the majority of his yards came on the ground, but Williams set a career-high with eight receptions, surpassing his previous personal best of four.
Defense: LB Drew White
The senior linebacker will likely be back in 2021 and finished off the season with one of the best games of his career. He was all over the field against the Crimson Tide, frequently getting to the ball first amongst Fighting Irish defenders.
White ended the Rose Bowl with nine tackles, which tied sixth-year safety Shaun Crawford for the Notre Dame lead. Six of his stops resulted in Crimson Tide gains of three yards or fewer.
Special Teams: P Jay Bramblett
With the Fighting Irish offense struggling to move the ball throughout much of the game, sophomore punter Jay Bramblett did all he could to force Alabama into poor field position.
He punted the ball four times, averaging 47.2 yards per boot. This included three punts of 50 yards or more. Bramblett also pinned the Crimson Tide inside their 5-yard line once.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.