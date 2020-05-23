In the past two seasons, Notre Dame has gone against five top-10 NFL Draft picks, with four of them playing on the defensive side of the ball.

In 2020, it's unlikely the Fighting Irish will see anywhere that level of defensive talent, with only a few opposing defensive players having an outside chance of becoming a 2021 first-round pick, let alone top-10 selections.

This may come as a surprise with Clemson on the schedule this fall.

According to Pro Football Focus and ESPN, the Fighting Irish will face college football's top returning quarterback and running back in 2020, both of which play for Clemson.

The same will not be said for the other side of the ball. The Tigers will certainly be talented on defense this season, but none of their returning starters are considered to be a top-10 player at their position heading into the season, even if they made an All-ACC Team in 2020.