Trevor Lawrence • Clemson • Nov. 7

The last time Notre Dame faced a future first-round pick at quarterback was against USC’s Sam Darnold in 2017 when the Irish obliterated the Trojans 49-14. Assuming the season proceeds as scheduled, this fact will change Nov. 7 when Clemson and Trevor Lawrence — widely projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft — travels to South Bend.

According to PFF/ESPN, he is the No. 1 returning quarterback in all of college football.

In two seasons at Clemson, he has thrown for a total of 6,945 yards with 66 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. There is room for him to be more accurate, though, with just a 65.5 career completion percentage. However, he has made up for that by producing one of the best big-time throw rates over the last two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.

Even scarier is that he has lost just one game in his collegiate career — the 2019 College Football Play off national championship game against an all-time LSU team. Clemson will be loaded again in 2020, so even with the game taking place in November, it is very likely a Notre Dame victory over Clemson would equate to just the second loss for Lawrence of his career.





Kedon Slovis • USC • Nov. 28

Even after injuries created a path for him to get on the field, I don’t think anyone saw a consensus three-star quarterback recruiting enrolling at USC and almost immediately thriving as a starter. But Kedon Slovis was so successful in that role that former five-star quarterback JT Daniels — who also started as a true freshman the season prior — is now in the transfer portal.

Slovis doesn’t have the biggest arm, but he is incredibly accurate. In 12 games, he produced a 71.9 completion percentage, which was the third best mark in the Football Bowl Subdivision last season behind Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow (a god-like 76.3 percent) and Utah’s Tyler Huntley. Slovis accomplishes this by throwing very few uncatchable balls. In total, he has thrown for 3,502 yards with 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

PFF/ESPN has Slovis pegged as the No. 10 returning quarterback in 2020, and Notre Dame is scheduled to play USC at the end of the season Nov. 28.




