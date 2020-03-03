Top CB Target Dyson McCutcheon Schedules Notre Dame Visit
La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat class of 2021 cornerback Dyson McCutcheon has locked in a date to see Notre Dame.
The 5-10, 160-pounder will unofficially visit Notre Dame April 4, according to Dyson's father, Daylon, who played for the USC Trojans before suiting for the Cleveland Browns in the early 2000s.
Notre Dame wide receivers coach Del Alexander was the first Irish coach in contact with McCutcheon and offered him a scholarship last fall. Safeties coach Terry Joseph is now leading the charge for the Golden State standout, and the McCutcheon family has been communicating with him about setting up the visit.
McCutcheon is also working on locking in an official visit date with Notre Dame for this fall.
New Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens hasn't been in contact with McCutcheon yet, but that is likely to change in the very near future.
Joseph and defensive coordinator Clark Lea made a stop at Bishop Amat Jan. 27 to show their high interest in McCutcheon. Notre Dame visits his school basically every chance it's allowed to per NCAA rules. Notre Dame defensive analyst Chris O'Leary also visited the school in January.
"It's amazing that they come here," stated McCutcheon. "They tell me how great the school is, what they have to offer, the academics, the atmosphere. They want me to get out there to see what it's all about. I'm definitely excited for that trip. I've heard all good things about the school. I'm just trying to check it out for myself and see what they're all about."
