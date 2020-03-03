La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat class of 2021 cornerback Dyson McCutcheon has locked in a date to see Notre Dame. The 5-10, 160-pounder will unofficially visit Notre Dame April 4, according to Dyson's father, Daylon, who played for the USC Trojans before suiting for the Cleveland Browns in the early 2000s.

Notre Dame has been coming after Dyson McCutcheon hard since offering him last November. (By Vince Quinones/Courtesy of McCutcheon family)

Notre Dame wide receivers coach Del Alexander was the first Irish coach in contact with McCutcheon and offered him a scholarship last fall. Safeties coach Terry Joseph is now leading the charge for the Golden State standout, and the McCutcheon family has been communicating with him about setting up the visit. McCutcheon is also working on locking in an official visit date with Notre Dame for this fall. New Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens hasn't been in contact with McCutcheon yet, but that is likely to change in the very near future.