Notre Dame 2021 OT Target Landon Tengwall "Has It All"
Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive tackle Landon Tengwall is a no-brainer, top prospect in the class of 2021. The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder has a handful of powerhouse offers and his list will only continue to grow.
Good Counsel head coach Andy Stefanelli spoke with Blue & Gold Illustrated about what Tengwall offers at the next level on and off the field.
“Landon has it all really,” Stefanelli said. “Academically, he’s really, really good. What’s impressed me most besides how he is physically is how he’s a great, humble kid. He gets a lot of attention and he’s only a sophomore and you wouldn’t know it.
“You’d think he’s a regular kid in school other than how big he is – just the way he treats other kids and handles himself. He’ll give as much respect to small college coaches as he does to a powerhouse school. He’s just that kind of kid.
“He’s genuine. His parents have done a great job with him. He’s been a great fit in our school. One of our values is humility and he fits it. It’s refreshing to see because you don’t always see that with kids who get that much attention this early.”
Tengwall has grown into a vocal leader for Good Counsel, and he’s always led by example.
“He does both,” Stefanelli stated. “Especially now that he’s going into his junior year, he’s able to take more of a vocal leadership role, and he certainly leads by example. He works every single day. When we’re not out here, he’s out on the field doing something by himself.”
He’s just heading into his junior season, and Tengwall has more room to grow as a player. It will be interesting to see his development the next couple of years, but he’s likely to play tackle at the next level.
“I think he has the skillset to play tackle,” said Stefanelli. “He’s big enough and he’s got good feet. Obviously, like all young players, he needs to continue to improve for the next level, but I see him as a tackle. He moves well enough to play left tackle.”
For his recruiting process, Notre Dame, Michigan, and Penn State are very involved early on in his recruitment. He’s visited Penn State a number of times and hopes to make return visits to Michigan and Notre Dame this summer.
“He’s got a lot of options and he’ll continue to have more,” explained Stefanelli. “I see him obviously at a major program, and he has offers from most of them already. Landon’s grandfather has some affinity for Notre Dame.”
