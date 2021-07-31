Tommy Rees: Don't Forget About Avery Davis' Importance

Discussion about Notre Dame’s 2021 pass-catchers often starts with three players. Sophomore tight end Michael Mayer is the leading returning receiver and most obvious mismatch. Senior wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr.’s emergence is most critical to the passing offense’s ceiling. Junior running back Kyren Williams’ already frequent involvement as a receiver could increase even more. If Notre Dame’s pass game takes a step forward in explosiveness, those three will be at the center of that progress. All three players are integral pieces and have big-play upside.

Avery Davis had 24 catches last season and has the most career games played of any Irish receiver. (Michael Dwyer/AP)

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, though, is quick to trumpet another player’s importance to the mission. Don’t dismiss graduate senior slot receiver Avery Davis, he says. “His value to this program cannot be put down,” Rees said. “He has been through more than anyone who we have, and he has kept a great attitude throughout it all. He has worked his way to find a place on this team and find a role in an impactful way. He had the two biggest plays of our season. He’s just a presence. He’s always out there, someone you can count on day in and day out.” Davis, a 5-11, 202-pound quarterback turned running back, cornerback and finally receiver, has more career catches and games played than any returning Notre Dame wideout. He emerged as the primary slot receiver a year ago. His season included a 53-yard catch and 4-yard touchdown on the final drive of regulation in Notre Dame’s takedown of then-No. 1 Clemson – the plays Rees referenced. Those big moments were infrequent, but they didn’t happen by accident. Davis has finally found a spot where he can make an impact. Notre Dame has found a position that highlights his skill set. Heading into his third season as a receiver, he’s finally comfortable. He admitted this spring he was still a bit uneasy heading into the 2020 opener.

“It was at a point where I was playing a position in the fall, and in the spring, I was playing a completely different position,” Davis said of his first two-plus years at Notre Dame. “From a comfort aspect, you’re not really able to set your mind on a specific task and grow at it, because there’s such uneasiness and so much uncertainty.” Davis’ 2020 statistical impact was still modest: 24 catches, 322 yards and two touchdowns. He topped 45 receiving yards just twice in 12 games. That 39 career catches is enough to lead all returning Irish wide receivers says more about the turnover at the position than Davis’ career. Even as the No. 1 slot receiver last year, Davis played only 385 snaps. That’s 32 snaps per game and 93 fewer than No. 2 tight end Tommy Tremble. No. 3 tight end Brock Wright played just 40 fewer snaps than him. But that was a year ago in a run-heavy, multiple-tight end offense. Notre Dame likely won’t lean quite as heavily into that identity in 2021. And Davis offered enough in 2020 to earn a look a larger role – inexperience around him notwithstanding. That probably won’t be as go-to target, but as an open-field playmaker who can run after the catch and take advantage of a defense that focuses on defending Mayer, Austin and Williams. “He has ability to win one-on-one matchups,” Rees said. “You saw last season, if he’s in the right position, he will go make a play for you. He’s somebody we don’t put any oversight to. We just make sure we’re putting him in position to be successful.”