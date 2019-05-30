After spring ball wrapped up for Notre Dame, the coaching staff hit the road to travel all over the country and check out its top targets as well as inquiring about new prospects for future classes.

The Irish coaching staff went coast to coast during the busy period. For example, safeties coach Terry Joseph saw Lovie Jenkins practice in Florida in early May and flew out to see Lathan Ransom in Arizona the next day.

Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght also has traveled all over the country, including two stops in the Richmond, Virginia area.

Lyght extended an offer to dynamic class of 2021 athlete TreVeyon Henderson during his first trip through Richmond. Hopewell High School head coach Ricky Irby was glad to meet Lyght.