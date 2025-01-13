Football Never Sleeps: Should Notre Dame be big underdog vs. Ohio State?

Watch Eric Hansen and Tyler James live on YouTube at 7 p.m. EST for the latest edition of "Football Never Sleeps."

They'll discuss Notre Dame earning a spot in the College Football Playoff's National Championship game with a win over Penn State, how the Irish match up against Ohio State, the latest injury updates on ND's roster, new transfer portal additions for the 2025 season and more. Plus they'll answer questions live from viewers.

"Football Never Sleeps" is a weekly live show. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

Pictured: Mitchell Evans (88)