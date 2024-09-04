Advertisement

in other news

Transcript: Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman opens N. Illinois week

Transcript: Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman opens N. Illinois week

Freeman spoke to reporters in a press conference Monday ahead of Saturday's home opener against Northern Illinois

 • Inside ND Sports
Notre Dame football depth chart projection for home opener vs. N. Illinois

Notre Dame football depth chart projection for home opener vs. N. Illinois

Projecting beyond the two-deeps.

 • Inside ND Sports
Notre Dame football injury report: Jordan Faison will miss N. Illinois game

Notre Dame football injury report: Jordan Faison will miss N. Illinois game

Faison suffered an ankle injury against Texas A&M

 • Tyler James
Live updates from Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference of NIU week

Live updates from Marcus Freeman's Monday press conference of NIU week

Follow along on The Insider Lounge

Forums content
 • Tyler James
Analysis: Setting Notre Dame's priorities for its SEC takedown aftermath

Analysis: Setting Notre Dame's priorities for its SEC takedown aftermath

The potential to improve and evolve the ND passing game is very real, but so is a process that can't be microwaved.

Premium content
 • Eric Hansen

in other news

Transcript: Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman opens N. Illinois week

Transcript: Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman opens N. Illinois week

Freeman spoke to reporters in a press conference Monday ahead of Saturday's home opener against Northern Illinois

 • Inside ND Sports
Notre Dame football depth chart projection for home opener vs. N. Illinois

Notre Dame football depth chart projection for home opener vs. N. Illinois

Projecting beyond the two-deeps.

 • Inside ND Sports
Notre Dame football injury report: Jordan Faison will miss N. Illinois game

Notre Dame football injury report: Jordan Faison will miss N. Illinois game

Faison suffered an ankle injury against Texas A&M

 • Tyler James
Published Sep 4, 2024
Live Chat: Talk Notre Dame Football with Eric Hansen
circle avatar
Eric Hansen  •  InsideNDSports
Publisher
Twitter
@EHansenND

Notre Dame Football Live Chat with Eric Hansen is live now.

To submit your questions(s), click here or copy and paste this URL into your browser: https://live.jotcast.com/chat/notre-dame-football-live-chat-sept-4-2024-19089.html

Please remember to include your name and hometown along with your question.

A full transcript will be available at insideNDsports.com late Wednesday afternoon. NDFB Live Chat is back in weekly mode for the entirety of the 2024 season.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.

• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.

• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.

• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports

• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports

Click here for more info!
Notre Dame
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings
Advertisement
Advertisement