Eric Hansen: Welcome to Notre Dame Football Live Chat, post-bye week edition, brought to you by J&R Solutions. Some quick programming notes: ► If you missed the last episode of our aspiring-to-be-viral Notre Dame Football YouTube show, Football Never Sleeps, it keeps its shelf life long after the live presentation. We’ve settled into our Monday night 7 ET time slot. Remember, if you miss the live show, you can catch up anytime on YouTube. Tyler James and I are also doing a live postgame show of our takeaways after every game. Here’s what the last show looked like. We’re also partnering with WSBT-TV this season, including collaborating on highlights and analysis. Here’s sports director Pete Byrne and me doing a quick run-through of this week’s game.

Click here for more info!

► On this week’s Inside ND Sports Podcast former Notre Dame wide receiver Miles Boykin joined Tyler James and me. Boykin is playing his second season with the Pittsburgh Steelers after starting his career with three seasons for the Baltimore Ravens. On the podcast, Boykin discussed being back at ND for the USC game, what it was like playing against a Pat Narduzzi-led Pitt team, his game-winning touchdown catch against Pitt in 2018, ND's wide receivers, the patience required with development, what it takes to play as a freshman, getting out of a funk as WR, quarterback Sam Hartman's pro prospects, Boykin's game-winning touchdown against LSU, playing on both sides of the Steelers-Ravens rivalry, talking trash to Steelers QB Kenny Pickett and more. The podcast can be listened to via SoundCloud or on your preferred podcast platform including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Podbean and Pocket Casts. ► And, finally, thanks to all who have been listening to WSBT radio this season, as I have rejoined Darin Pritchett as a co-host on Weekday SportsBeat (960 AM, live streaming at wsbtradio.com) on Wednesdays and Thursdays during the 2023 Notre Dame Football season. I'm also co-hosting the pregame shows with Darin and Tyler Horka (which is not a clever stage name for Tyler James). The pregame show on Saturday this week runs from noon-2:30 p.m. ET. The weekday shows run from 5-6 p.m. ET. This week’s pregame show starts at 9 a.m. ET. You can download episodes as podcasts. As far as this week's chat, please include your name and hometown along with your question. That includes, you, "Oinker" and "Guest." Here are the rules:

Eric Hansen: Because the rescinding of the "no drinking" and "no bare feet" rules went so well last week, we're going to extend them into this chat. I would suggest doing one or the other, not both. OK, off we go. Joe H from Williams Bay, Wis.: Hey Eric. I don’t know who needed the bye week more — the team or us fans? I was wondering what you think the problem is with Jordan Bothello this year. He seems to be playing very tentatively and seemingly making no impact pressuring the quarterback. Eric Hansen: Hi Joe. Senior Jordan Botelho is in his first year as a starter/regular, playing the vyper end after bounding back and forth between linebacker and D-line positions as a reserve for most of his career. He has been in a three-man rotation with sophomores Josh Burnham and Junior Tuihalamaka, and that may expand further down the stretch to include freshman Boubacar Traore. All of them have consistently graded out higher than Jordan, who has the most snaps among them (284). What Botelho has done well is embracing being an every-down defensive end and embracing playing under control. Where his biggest room for improvement lies is what used to be his strength as a part-time/niche player -- pass rush. My sense is we will start to see more of Burnham down the stretch and a little less Botelho. Burnham is surging. Again, if Traore can show he can be an every-down player, he'll be in the mix. Why the regression with Botelho? Maybe thinking too much with the added responsibilities this year along with the history of moving back and forth so much in his roles. I would not give up on him, but I do think Burnham has earned a larger role, and Traore might soon as well. Marie from Atlanta: Hi Eric, I hope you’re doing well and had a great birthday weekend. What matchups if any favor Pitt this weekend and what does Notre Dame need to do to neutralize those advantages? With Deion Colzie’s recovery going slower than expected, and Eli Riordan maybe not contributing as much as expected, do you think there’s any chance that Notre Dame would consider redshirting either of these players? How many more recruits do you think Notre Dame will add to the 2024 class before signing day and who do you think they might be? As always thanks for hosting the chat and the great insights. Eric Hansen: Hi Marie, it was great. Thanks for asking. Ironically, my oldest son, daughter-in-law and grandkids took me out to lunch and what did I have? A cheeseburger ... in the Weis Era tradition of bye weeks. ... To your real questions ... Pitt is kind of a mess offensively and one of the most-penalized teams in the FBS at 8.86 per game. Only Colorado, Colorado State and New Mexico average more among the 130 teams classified as FBS teams. What they do well is do naturally exactly what Duke and Louisville schemed to do against the Irish, and that is lean into run defense, take chances with pressures in the passing game and dare the opposing QB to beat you with downfield throws. ... And they lose quite a few of those gambles. So, this will be a good gauge as to whether offensive coordinator Gerad Parker and head coach Marcus Freeman have started to solve how to defeat a loaded box on defense. As far as possibly redshirting Deion Colzie, and/or Eli Raridon, Colzie has played the max of four games, so the next one would put him over. Raridon has played in two. So he could play in two of the remaining four regular-season games and still keep that in play. Last year, the NCAA allowed all players to log a fifth game and still redshirt if the fifth game was the team's bowl game. That waiver, to my knowledge, has not been extended to this year, but there is the expectation that it will be. The biggest question here is can these players make the difference in whether you win or lose a game? Let's look at tight end Eli Raridon first. After missing most of a year of football because of a torn ACL, I think the more he plays the better. And I think the payoff could come against Clemson, for instance. Could you play him the next two weeks, then hold him out for Wake and Stanford, then play him in the bowl? Sure, but is that what he wants? Colzie isn't back this week and probably won't be for Clemson. At that point, if you held him out of Wake and Stanford and played him in the bowl, perhaps that makes the most sense. ... As far as 2024 recruiting, ND is still trying to flip a handful of prospects committed elsewhere. I think the most realistic is TE Carter Nelson (Nebraska) and then DL Nnamdi Ogboko (Georgia), but neither is a slam dunk.

Shane from White Deer,,Texas: Hey Eric. Hope all is well. One question with a couple of follow-ups. Isn’t that how it’s done? Anyway, concerning game start times, how much say does a team have with the television people on when their games will start? Is there much give or take/discussion on that? Also, in general, do players prefer a certain time to start the game? What about coaches? Thanks for the insights. Go Irish!! Eric Hansen: Hi Shane. You are close on the format ... it's actually one question and one follow-up in our Monday press conferences, unless you're super sneaky. How much say a team has depends on which team ... if you're talking about Notre Dame, the Irish and NBC have a great relationship and ND and its fans know long before the season starts when its home games are going to be played. They are both good partners and are willing to bend. Everyone else and their home games, VERY little input or control and sometimes as little as six days notice on a kick time. As far as players and coaches, it's not universal. I think the coaches would rather not have night games on the road, for instance. I'd say not a steady diet of night games either. There's a lot of “waiting around all day” kind of feeling. Denny from Beaverton Ore.: HI Eric; Sorry my cat sat on my keyboard so I will try again. What do you know about the status of future Notre Dame /USC games with the Trojans joining the Big 10 next year? I hope the rivalry can continue but wonder if the mid October games in South Bend and the late November games in Los Angeles will also be affected. Thank you for the chats, I look forward to them. Eric Hansen: Sounds like your cat was taking advantage of the rescinding of the "no drinking" rule this week? Denny, I believe ND and USC have a contract that runs through 2026 and the intention to continue playing beyond. That was the case when USC joined the Big Ten as well. Next time I get a chance to catch up with Jack Swarbrick or incoming AD Pete Bevacqua, I have that high on my list to check up on the status of that. But again, my expectation is for it to continue. And thank you. Mike, Phoenix: Eric, what do you make of some of the coaching decisions so far this year? Oregon passing up an easy 3, Duke passing up an easy 3, Miami not taking a knee. These coaches are getting paid huge and some of the decisions are head scratchers. Sometimes in baseball your closer does not have it. You pull him and go with someone else to try and secure the win. And at the end of the day he is still your closer. He just didn’t have his best. My question is why don’t coaches pull the starting QB when he is off? Hartman did not play well vs Louisville but stayed in until the end. If a RB fumbles, he gets pulled. Why don’t those rules apply to QB’s also? Hope all is well. Cheers! Eric Hansen: Hi Mike. There's a much different dynamic with quarterbacks than there are with other positions. If your wife burned your steak, would you bring in another wife from the bullpen? It's not quite that analogous, but it's not akin to the closer or running back examples you posed either. Depending on the QB's standing with the team — and in Sam Hartman's case a captain, leader, well-respected and by far BY FAR your best option — the decision to bench him would risk you as a coach losing your team. It reeks of desperation. Now, in 2021, bringing Tyler Buchner in for Jack Coan against Virginia Tech, when Buchner already had a role and Coan was not as established is a completely different scenario. I don't blame Hartman at all for Louisville, even though he was not at his best. The Beaver from Grand Rapids. Mich.: Eric: Interested in your take on messages delivered in Monday pre-game press conferences. I like to look at coach’s comments and try to decipher who is the intended target of the message delivered. This week coach MF chose to talk about taking some shots to WR Tobias Merriweather (5). If that is truly the game plan, there is no incentive whatsoever in “announcing” what the offense’s goals are for the week as Pitt coaches are bright enough to read press clips. Coach MF could be directing comments toward the fan base and criticisms that he is misusing this talented player but I believe coach is confident enough in his choices that he is not worried what armchair fans post on chat boards. That leaves a targeted message at the player to show confidence and support to attempt to get increased effort for the week (if the goal is short term) or keep him out of the portal (if the goal is long term). Where do you think coach MF’s comments on Tobias Merriweather are directed? And why bring this up BEFORE the game? Eric Hansen: Is your given name Theodore? Just checking. ... As far as Pitt coaches reading press clippings, if they couldn't figure out how teams will attack their loaded-box and gambling-pressure concepts after seven games and a 2-5 record AND a well-below-average pass-efficiency defense ranking without that, then they probably shouldn't be coaching at his level of football. And just because a coach says something in a press conference, doesn't mean he'll follow up with it in a game (although I think ND will take shots down the field). Marcus Freeman is a pretty authentic guy. So what he said publicly about Tobias Merriweather I think I can safely assume he already had that conversation in person. But I do think Tobias is at a crossroads in terms of playing time for this year, and his role. With a healthier WR room, there are more options and they have to be explored. I know this is not part of what you asked, but the way back for Tobias is taking advantage of the reps he DOES receiver, even if they are limited. That will earn trust. .... I actually loved this line of questioning even if it might have come off as me pushing back a bit. Not my intention. Jeff from Boston: As always, thanks for doing these chats. It is such a great way for us fans to feel closer to the action. As for my question, the offense looked to be the best offense ND has had for the last 20 years in the first 4 games, the offense has looked much like last year for the past 4 games… both can’t be true. Which do you think is a better reflection of what this offense really is? How do you expect the offense to perform down the home stretch? Eric Hansen: Jeff, thank you. There are a lot of variations of this question in the chat this week, but I like the way you framed it. It also might be the toughest version of the question to answer ... at least succinctly. Here's my best shot: The potential of this offense is reflected in the first four games. The growing pains of a first-year (for all practical purposes) offensive coordinator and all that comes with it, I believe, are why we had games 5-8. This is fixable. Marcus Freeman is preaching simplifying things. I think there's more to the fix. Can ND do it? It'd be easier to answer after this Pitt game, but I will say yes, they can and will, at least to the point of being able to finish 4-0. Clemson has all kinds of issues, but none of them are on defense. That's going to be a tough matchup. Hank from Boston: Hi Eric, has there been any word on Brenan Vernon and where he stands currently as far as getting some playing time? Eric Hansen: Hi Hank. Brenan Vernon has played in one game this season and a total of six snaps. I asked DC Al Golden about him a few weeks ago, and the coaching staff is really encouraged with his progress, despite a lack of opportunity. I think they're still feeling their way as to whether his best path forward is inside or outside on the D-line. And there's the possibility of him perhaps getting some late snaps against Wake Forest and/or Stanford at the end of the regular season and still keeping a redshirt year in play.

Sean from Schaumburg, Ill.: Eric, I was shocked to hear Jack Swarbrick suggest collective bargaining for college athletes when he went to Congress last week. I believe it's a step in the right direction for ND football and ND athletics overall. Just the mere suggestion from someone as influential as Swarbrick is shows how serious NIL is becoming. With Swarbrick and Fr. Jenkins leaving ND what do you see the new AD and President doing to keep ND competitive at the Power 5 level? I, still, believe it's time for ND to join the Big Ten. Pitt/Narduzzi always make me nervous. The O line has taken a step back. Is Rudolph capable? Does DL coach Washington have a future beyond this season in South Bend? ND 27 Pitt 20. Go Irish!! Eric Hansen: Hi Sean, there's a lot here to unpack. We don't know yet who the next president is, and the new AD hasn't yet moved into that position, but it stands to reason that the new regime, supported by the board or trustees, would keep football being competitive a priority. There's nothing to suggest otherwise. Not sure why you would be adamant about ND joining the Big Ten until you know what the next media rights deal will look like. That's a huge factor moving forward in the viability for Notre Dame to remain an independent in football. Not sure it's fair to say the O-Line has taken a step back. They did make the Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll. Are they inconsistent? Yep. Fixable? Yes. Can Joe Rudolph do it? Offensive line coaches don't operate in a vacuum. Sometimes the offensive coordinator can greatly affect, positively or negatively, how a line looks. Just look at Harry Hiestand's last season at Tennessee. And Harry is elite. D-line coach Al Washington came into this season with a lot to prove. I'm willing to give him the entire season before I weigh on on that, and I would think his bosses are too. He's trending in a positive direction. Tom from Kennesaw, Ga.: Hi Eric, hope you had a great birthday last weekend. I still want to know how you got ND to schedule the Bye week so there wasn't a game to cover!!! Lots of comments/concerns regarding the WR's and specifically Tobias Merriweather. I hate to single out individuals but it appears he is getting his reps based on potential rather than production. Everyone says he plays well in practice but some players just have trouble playing well in gametime. My question is at what point does ND start giving those plays to WR that can actually produce??? While watching some of the tapes of the games he appears to have some hand-eye coordination issues on more than several occasions. He reminds me of a DB who has trouble finding the ball at times and then reacting to it. Do you agree and is there a solution to this problem?? Again lots of potential but our offense needs someone who can catch the ball. Thanks for the Chats. Go Irish!!! Eric Hansen: Hey Tom. It doesn't happen often. We, as a family, actually usually move my birthday celebration to a different day, and sometimes a different month, to celebrate it right. Sometimes do that with certain holidays as well. OK, now even I'm getting bored hearing about me. ... I think ND is at the point that you reference, where Tobias will get opportunities, but more limited ones until he earns them on the field. That's why Rico Flores is listed as the starter this week at that position. The thing about wide receivers is, confidence, route-running, learning the nuances of the game can be huge. Speed helps all those things, but ... Miles Boykin was on our podcast this week. Zero catches as a freshman, then 6, then 12, then 59 his fourth year. Then on to the NFL. Chase Claypool's arc was 5-29-60-66. Golden Tate's was 6-58-93. Javon McKinley ... 0-injured-0-11-42. Sometimes the investment in a player, who initially struggles early in the season, pays off later. Benjamin Morrison was that player last year, at CB. Sometimes you have to put them back in the oven. Tobias will determine over the next couple of games what his scenario will look like. Aaron from Washington, D.C.: Hey Eric, thanks for today's chat. I know Coach Freeman discussed offensive execution and simplifying during his press conference on Monday but do you think there are any other areas where they are trying to improve offensive effectiveness? Any chance they are looking at run blocking schemes considering how easily opponents seem to be defending the run? While Gerad Parker may be new to the OC role, shouldn't the input and experience of Rudolph and Guidugli mitigate that and accelerate overcoming these issues? It's hard to understand why we're not seeing more noticeable improvement, particularly considering that there's plenty of talent there. One follow up please: is Pitt the team that beat Louisville or lost to Wake Forest? ND being favored by 19 seems excessive. Thank you. Eric Hansen: Hi Aaron, and there is more to it. But some of the nuances aren't going to be for public consumption for a variety of reasons. I do think the input from Joe Rudolph and Gino Guidugli, assistants with previous coordinator experience during the week, is helpful and is welcomed by Gerad Parker. But on game day, decisions come fast and input from other assistants isn't going to have the same impact in the compressed decision-making time frame. As far as Pitt, they're kind of redefining themselves on offense with Christian Veilleux taking over for the demoted Phil Jurkovec a couple of games ago. I think they're dangerous, but beatable. I feel confident in the Irish defense. I still have not pushed all my chips in on the Irish offense ... If ND plays a clean game, I could see it being 31-10 Irish. But I won't be surprised if it's closer. Clint from Winnipeg: If this season continues to go the way it has so far for Tobias Merriweather, how likely do you think it is that he transfers before next season? Eric Hansen: Hi Clint. I don't like to get into transfer speculation per se, but I can answer this more in the hypothetical. Usually, players who are prone to transferring aren't getting opportunities. Tobias Merriweather has more snaps than any other wide receiver on the Irish roster, so how would a transfer serve him? Wouldn't he have to start all over again somewhere else and give up an ND degree? Jerome from Tampa: Hi Eric, Brauntae Johnson is one commit who I feel could be a future superstar and someone who makes an early impact. His film showcases his dynamic, electric play on both sides of the ball. Do you think there is any chance that MF utilizes him in any capacity akin to Travis Hunter or will Johnson be strictly utilized defensively and on special teams..Time to dust off the crystal ball of yours Eric, tis the szn! Crazy that we are like 2 months from early signing, where does the time go! Eric Hansen: Hey Jerome. For those who don't follow college football as closely as Jerome, Travis Hunter Jr. is a super-talented sophomore who plays both wide receiver and defensive back for Colorado. Brauntae Johnson could do that, but my sense is he'll play one or the other. And the bigger need will be at safety in 2024/2025. Now if Cam Williams weren't in the same class ... maybe you'd see some Travis Hunter usage. Maybe. Steve from St Louis: Eric, hope you had a relaxing bye week. Curious about your thoughts on jump starting the offense. Earlier in the season the team had success in the two minute offense at the end of halves. Should they explore mixing in some uptempo like they did a couple years ago with Jack Coan? Secondly with the success the defense has had, Al Golden is likely to be a hot commodity as a head coach. Do you think he stays another year? If he were to leave do any names jump out at you as a good fit? Eric Hansen: Hi Steve. I like the idea of some short bursts of tempo offense mixed in earlier in the first or second half. The reason they don't do it more is because of wanting to play complementary football (not to wear out their own defense) and more so because of all the different personnel groupings Gerad Parker likes to use on offense. If Al Golden can finish with a flourish, his name will probably come up in both college head coaching vacancies and NFL defensive coordinator or linebacker coach vacancies. So, he'll have some big decisions to make about how he wants to steer the trajectory of his coaching future. If he did leave, I would think Mike Mickens would get a long look as well as some top outside candidates. If/when that happens, I'll be happy to share a list of guys who I think would be great fits. Jack from Shorewood, Ill.: I was wondering if the TV football contract for 2024 and in the future has been finalized? If so, do we know the terms and who the sponsor may be? Eric Hansen: Hi Jack. The ND-NBC deal runs THROUGH 2025. So there are two more years after this one. I think NBC has the inside track, but we'll see as we get closer to the deadline. Still, not much to report and probably won't be until Pete Bevacqua takes over the AD job.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTY0ODQ4MTkxMCZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK