 InsideNDSports - Time to submit your questions for Wednesday's Notre Dame Football Live Chat
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-24 15:20:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Time to submit your questions for Wednesday's Notre Dame Football Live Chat

Notre Da,me safety Brandon Joseph grabs a pass one-handed while warming up for the April 23 Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. (Jeff Douglas, Inside NS Sports)
Notre Da,me safety Brandon Joseph grabs a pass one-handed while warming up for the April 23 Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. (Jeff Douglas, Inside NS Sports)
Eric Hansen • InsideNDSports
Publisher
@EHansenND

Notre Dame Football Live Chat with Eric Hansen is back this Wednesday at noon (EDT) at insidendsports.com.

You can submit questions for this week’s chat NOW or later — your choice. To do so or to join the chat live, click here or paste this link into your browser: https://www.jotcast.com/chat/notre-dame-live-chat-may-25-2022-13192.html

PLEASE remember to include your name and hometown along with your question. NO 17-part questions and NO manifestos.

A full transcript will be available at insidendsports.com late Wednesday afternoon. Notre Dame Football Live Chat remains in intermittent mode for the offseason before moving back to a weekly format in August.


{{ article.author_name }}