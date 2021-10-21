Three things to know about Notre Dame's Week 8 opponent, USC

Notre Dame and USC took a COVID-forced break in their annual series last year for the first time since Harry S. Truman’s presidency. It resumes with both teams in the same spot they occupied when they last played two seasons ago. The No. 13 Irish (5-1) are still in the top-15. The Trojans (3-3) are still wandering in the desert. They’ll meet Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC) for the 92nd time in their history. Here’s a look at three things to know about USC, which is playing out a lost season under interim head coach Donte Williams.

1. A Drake duo

Two of USC’s most productive players have the same first name. They also might be the best player Notre Dame faces this year at their respective positions. Junior wide receiver Drake London is considered an early-to-mid first-round pick in next spring’s NFL Draft. He’s a 6-5, 210-pound physical presence with a 38-inch vertical jump. He also played basketball for USC as a freshman and was a two-sport star in high school. Through six games, he ranks second the country with 64 catches and fourth with 832 receiving yards. He has also caught five touchdowns. London made an immediate impact as a freshman in 2019 despite a talented group of returning receivers, with 567 yards in nine starts. He caught 33 passes for 502 yards and six touchdowns in five games last year. On the other side, classmate and outside linebacker Drake Jackson leads the Trojans in sacks (3.0), quarterback pressures (16) and is tied for first in tackles for loss (4.0). Like London, he’s a three-year starter who made a freshman splash in 2019. He led the Trojans with 11.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks that year, and had 2.5 tackles for loss against Notre Dame. He has 21 tackles for loss in 22 career games. Jackson’s status for the game isn’t quite clear, though he was reportedly dressed and participating in practice earlier this week.

USC wide receiver Drake London ranks fourth nationally with 823 receiving yards. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

2. Defensive problems re-emerge

USC hired former Texas and Houston defensive coordinator Todd Orlando before the 2020 season to fix a unit that gave up the most yards in program history in 2019. Early returns were positive. The Trojans went 5-1 last year, jumped 28 spots in the national rankings for scoring defense and rose 21 slots in yards per play allowed. In his second season, though, the defense has devolved into a problem again. USC is allowing 6.18 yards per play, which ranks 106th out of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams. It ranks 85th in yards per carry allowed (4.36), 99th in sacks per game (1.67) and 110th in opponent passer rating (149.97). Jackson has three sacks himself. The rest of the team has combined for seven. Only two players have more than seven quarterback pressures. The Trojans allowed a combined 87 points in home losses to unranked Stanford and Oregon State. Their one calling card is forcing turnovers. They have taken the ball away 10 times in five games, which is tied for 39th nationally. Redshirt junior cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart has been targeted just 15 times this year. He has allowed eight catches and one touchdown while intercepting one pass.

3. Transfer portal time