Fighting On: USC not giving up on 2021 season with Notre Dame on deck
The last month has been a whirlwind for Donte Williams.
On Sept. 13, Williams was promoted from three titles — associate head coach, defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach — to one that carries much more weight: USC interim head coach.
The Trojans fired Clay Helton after 70 games spread over eight years. A 42-28 home loss to Stanford in week two was the final straw. Out with Helton, up with Williams.
The 39-year-old Los Angeles native started his head coaching career in fine fashion. USC beat Washington State 45-14 on the road. It was never meant to always be that easy, though. Just ask Helton.
Oregon State walloped the Trojans 45-27, in front of a disheartened crowd at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Williams’ second game as interim head coach. Then Williams’ father died two days later.
