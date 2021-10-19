Fighting On: USC not giving up on 2021 season with Notre Dame on deck

The last month has been a whirlwind for Donte Williams.

On Sept. 13, Williams was promoted from three titles — associate head coach, defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach — to one that carries much more weight: USC interim head coach.

The Trojans fired Clay Helton after 70 games spread over eight years. A 42-28 home loss to Stanford in week two was the final straw. Out with Helton, up with Williams.