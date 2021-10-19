 Fighting On: USC not giving up on 2021 season with Notre Dame on deck
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-19 08:36:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Fighting On: USC not giving up on 2021 season with Notre Dame on deck

Tyler Horka • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@tbhorka
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The last month has been a whirlwind for Donte Williams.

On Sept. 13, Williams was promoted from three titles — associate head coach, defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach — to one that carries much more weight: USC interim head coach.

The Trojans fired Clay Helton after 70 games spread over eight years. A 42-28 home loss to Stanford in week two was the final straw. Out with Helton, up with Williams.

Sign up for Blue & Gold’s FREE alerts and newsletter

The 39-year-old Los Angeles native started his head coaching career in fine fashion. USC beat Washington State 45-14 on the road. It was never meant to always be that easy, though. Just ask Helton.

Oregon State walloped the Trojans 45-27, in front of a disheartened crowd at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Williams’ second game as interim head coach. Then Williams’ father died two days later.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}