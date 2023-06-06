After taking his official visit to Notre Dame last weekend, 2024 offensive tackle Styles Prescod gave his verbal commitment to the Irish Tuesday. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound offensive tackle attends Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern.

For the first time in its 2024 recruiting class, Notre Dame reeled in an in-state commitment Tuesday. Styles Prescod verbally committed to the Irish following his official visit last weekend. He becomes the second official visitor to give their pledge to Notre Dame after four-star running back Kedren Young committed Monday evening. Prior to his official visit, the Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern product had visited Notre Dame three times this calendar year including twice in April. Before taking any other official visits, Prescod went through with his decision and becomes ND's 19th commitment of its 2024 class. He reported 26 total offers and chose Notre Dame over Alabama, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Tennessee, Wisconsin and others.

Rivals rates Prescod as a three-star prospect and has him ranked No. 12 in Indiana. "Prescod is a big, lean-bodied lineman that colleges covet right now," said Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith. "At 6-foot-6, 265-pounds, there is plenty of room for [director of football performance] Matt Balis to work with. Prescod is a nightmare for high school defensive linemen to deal with because once he gets his hands on you, the play is done for the defender. The Indiana native also loves to finish blocks which is something you like to see. When he keeps the aggression dialed up consistently, he imposes his will easily. "He's got a strong get-off but will need to work on playing with consistent pad level in college. Prescod is not unique in that way so offensive line coach Joe Rudolph won't be caught off guard by that. Prescod will slide into this class nicely with Peter Jones and Anthonie Knapp." Prescod joined Knapp and Jones on their Notre Dame official visits last weekend along with 2024 offensive tackle target Guerby Lambert.

Prescod arrives last Friday for his official visit. He became Notre Dame's 18th commitment in the 2024 recruiting class Tuesday. (Charleston Bowles)

After Prescod's commitment, Notre Dame's 2024 class remains No. 2 in the Rivals 2024 class team rankings with a point total of 2,117 from its 19 commitments. Notre Dame only trails Georgia (17 commits, 2,340 points). Prescod is respected off the field in the Hamilton Southeastern community as well. "There is no doubt Styles has some amazing physical tools which you can see from the tape," Hamilton Southeastern assistant coach David Weitz said. "I think my insight would be much better served focusing on the things you can't see on tape. "Styles has been a great asset to both the program and the community. I will always remember him coming to all of our lineman camps (while still rehabbing an injury) and doing a great job with the kids. Including getting pancaked by kid after kid. He is one of our campers' favorite players, which is a major way I personally measure how kids handle success as they get older." As a junior, Prescod helped pave the way for Hamilton Southeastern's success including a 12-1 record and Class 6A semi-state appearance. "We are really excited for his senior year and all the success that lies in front of him, both on the football field and off it," Weitz said.