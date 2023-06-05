Four-star RB Kedren Young commits to Notre Dame
Kedren Young didn't feel the need to make another official visit.
The four-star running back saw enough at Notre Dame this past weekend to make his decision. On Monday night, Young announced his verbal commitment to Notre Dame's 2024 class.
The Lufkin (Texas) High product previously planned to make official visits to Texas Tech and Texas A&M later this month. He previously made an official visit to UTSA in April. He called the race for the Irish after a couple days in South Bend.
Prior to making his visit to Notre Dame, Young said his relationship with coaches would be a driving factor in his decision. He was impressed with what ND running backs coach Deland McCullough could do for him.
"He already has experience, not even in college but in the NFL, the biggest stage," Young told Inside ND Sports. If he's been a coach in the NFL and won a championship at his position, man ... I just imagine what all he knows about the game."
As a junior, Young rushed for 1,666 yards and 19 touchdowns in 10 games. That included a 317-yard output in a 53-51 overtime loss to McKinney North.
Rivals ranks the 5-foot-11, 210-pound Young as the No. 16 running back and No. 213 overall in the 2024 class.
"Kedren Young is a big, physical, and productive tailback out of East Texas that rushed for 19 touchdowns as a junior," said Rivals national recruiting analyst Cole Patterson. "He displays impressive contact balance and is difficult for defenses to bring down. Young is tough between the tackles and pairs that with 11.18 100-meter track speed that allows him to outrun angles in the second and third levels."
Young gives Notre Dame two running backs in the class alongside four-star recruit Aneyas Williams. The Irish class of 18 commitments jumped Michigan for the No. 2 spot in the Rivals team rankings. Notre Dame's class includes 11 four-star commitments, seven of which are offensive prospects.
Notre Dame hosted six official visits from Friday-Sunday including Young, offensive line commits Peter Jones and Anthonie Knapp, offensive tackle targets Guerby Lambert and Styles Prescod and safety target Paul Mencke Jr. Four Irish commits were also on campus for unofficial visits: quarterback CJ Carr, wide receivers Cam Williams and Micah Gilbert and Aneyas Williams.
The Irish continue to find recruiting success in Texas for the second consecutive class. Notre Dame signed four recruits from Texas in the 2023 cycle — wide receivers Jaden Greathouse, Braylon James and Kaleb Smith and cornerback Micah Bell — and already has three verbally committed in the 2024 class: Young, defensive end Loghan Thomas and Leonard Moore. All but Smith were four-star recruits.
