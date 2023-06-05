Kedren Young didn't feel the need to make another official visit. The four-star running back saw enough at Notre Dame this past weekend to make his decision. On Monday night, Young announced his verbal commitment to Notre Dame's 2024 class. The Lufkin (Texas) High product previously planned to make official visits to Texas Tech and Texas A&M later this month. He previously made an official visit to UTSA in April. He called the race for the Irish after a couple days in South Bend. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Prior to making his visit to Notre Dame, Young said his relationship with coaches would be a driving factor in his decision. He was impressed with what ND running backs coach Deland McCullough could do for him. "He already has experience, not even in college but in the NFL, the biggest stage," Young told Inside ND Sports. If he's been a coach in the NFL and won a championship at his position, man ... I just imagine what all he knows about the game." As a junior, Young rushed for 1,666 yards and 19 touchdowns in 10 games. That included a 317-yard output in a 53-51 overtime loss to McKinney North.