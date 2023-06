The three-star cornerback recruit from Fuquay-Varina (N.C.) High shared Wednesday his plan to announce a commitment July 17 at 1 p.m. EDT. Ziglar will be choosing one of eight finalists: Clemson, Notre Dame, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Appalachian State, East Carolina and Penn State.

Malcolm Ziglar will be ready to make a college decision in the next month.





JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Ziglar, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound recruit in the 2024 class, made official visits to South Carolina and Notre Dame the previous two weekends and plans to make an official visit to North Carolina this weekend. Ziglar also made an unofficial visit to Clemson in late May, which resulted in him receiving an offer from the Tigers.

Ziglar's offer list notably expanded in May with the additions of Clemson, Notre Dame and Kentucky. Among his other finalists, Appalachian State and East Carolina were first to the pursuit with offers for Ziglar last June. North Carolina, South Carolina and Penn State followed suit in January and February.

Rivals ranks Ziglar as the No. 48 cornerback and No. 13 prospect in North Carolina for the 2024 class. Notre Dame has been primarily recruiting Ziglar as safety.

No Rivals FutureCast predictions have been submitted for Ziglar.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE