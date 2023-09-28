Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has thoughts on who should be No. 1 in the 2024 class, which five prospects will most be under five-star consideration in the next rankings release and a temperature check on some hot seat coaches in today’s Three-Point Stance:



WHO SHOULD BE NO. 1?

I’ve seen enough: Jeremiah Smith should be the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 class. I’m not making any promises because I’m not the only vote in the Rivals rankings meetings and there are historical trends pointing away from putting a receiver No. 1 no matter how dominant he is. But this might just be the exact right time to take the Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna receiver first. After five games, Smith has 42 catches for 616 yards and nine touchdowns. Project that out into a deep playoff run for his loaded team that also features NC State QB commit Cedrick Bailey and fellow five-stars Joshisa Trader and Zaquan Patterson and we might be talking about a 100-catch season. Everyone knows the ball is coming his way and nobody can stop him. Nobody in loaded South Florida. Nobody could stop him on the loaded 7-on-7 circuit. I’ve written before that he’s the best high school receiver since Julio Jones. The Ohio State commit might even be smoother and a more natural pass catcher. Only twice in Rivals history dating back to 2002 has a wide receiver been named No. 1 overall. It was Dorial Green-Beckham in 2012 and Percy Harvin in 2006. The last No. 1 drafted receiver was Keyshawn Johnson in 1996. Before that it was Irving Fryar in 1984. History is not on Smith’s side here as it’s a far safer bet to take the best quarterback in the class and put him No. 1 without thinking much about it. But Smith is so good, so special, that we might just have to buck trends this time.

*****

FIVE PROSPECTS THAT COULD ADD A FIFTH STAR

The Phenix City (Ala.) Central receiver is on the cusp of five-star status anyway, he has the length and athleticism traits to be among the top players in the country and now he’s backing it up on the field. So far this season, Coleman has 23 catches for 461 yards and nine touchdowns. He could be on the way to a 1,000-yard senior year. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS A&M FANS AT AGGIEYELL.COM *****

In the search for the No. 1 offensive lineman in the 2024 class, it could be Seaton, who could play guard or tackle and has been dominant so far this season. He has size, length, great power and what he’s been doing is showing a mean streak at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy for the whole country to see. *****

I keep coming back to his performance on the bench press two summers ago when he would have been among the top-10 offensive linemen in reps - at the NFL Combine. He’s only gotten stronger and Pierre-Louis also runs well. Pro teams will love to see that athleticism and as an interior offensive lineman, he’s immovable. *****

Some people at Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco feel that Viliamu-Asa is maybe the best defensive player ever at the school. That’s saying something because Bosco pumps out elite players almost every recruiting cycle. The Notre Dame commit is smart, fearless and makes plays all the time so the discussions will be had. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH NOTRE DAME FANS AT INSIDENDSPORTS.COM *****

We didn’t love his throwing motion at the Elite 11. It has a little hitch in it. But Larry Bird’s jumper wasn’t textbook, so … we come to the Lagway discussion again. The Florida quarterback commit is having a phenomenal senior season with 1,592 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and three picks in five games. He’s on his way to a huge season and a discussion for another bump in the rankings. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA FANS AT 1ST AND TEN FLORIDA

*****

A LOOK AT THE HOT SEAT