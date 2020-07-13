*** I started covering Notre Dame football recruiting on May 1, 2019, and since my time here at BlueandGold.com the Irish have offered zero quarterback prospects. I wrote back in April that Notre Dame may need to change its plan for recruiting 2022 quarterbacks, and here were are in mid-July and the Irish still haven’t offered anyone. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and Co. have planned, but I should be able to shed some light on the situation.

*** This spring was going to be big for the Notre Dame staff in finding its quarterback in the 2022 class. The Irish were going to see all of the guys it liked on the road, but that obviously wasn’t able to happen, which has slowed down the process. Evaluating quarterbacks in person is much more important than any other position. On tape, you can see a kid’s good throws, but you never see a bad one — and how they react to that. You also don’t get to see their leadership ability on film and can much better evaluate throwing mechanics and velocity in-person.