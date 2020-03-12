“Following additional consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, and in light of the continued conversations surrounding the fluidity of COVID-19, the Atlantic Coast Conference will immediately cancel the remainder of the 2020 ACC Tournament," per an official statement from the conference.

Less than 24 hours after Notre Dame defeated Boston College 80-58 in the ACC Tournament to advance to the quarterfinals on Wednesday evening, conference officials announced that the remainder of the tournament is canceled.

Assuming the NCAA Tournament still happens next week, Florida State, which was crowned the ACC Champion during the regular season, will represent the conference as the automatic qualifier.

"We are disappointed for our student-athletes, schools and fans to have to make this decision; however, the overall health and safety of all involved is the priority."

This likely ends Notre Dame's chances at an NCAA Tournament bid, as the Fighting Irish needed a strong showing in the ACC Tournament to boost its resume.

All other conference tournaments have been canceled.