TE Pledge Holden Staes Bonds With Future Notre Dame Coaches, Teammates

Atlanta Westminster class of 2022 tight end and Notre Dame commit Holden Staes had been to South Bend previously for a self-guided tour during the NCAA’s recruiting dead period, but the weekend of June 18-20 was his first time getting into all of the facilities and meeting the Irish coaches. The four-star prospect goes in-depth on his time at Notre Dame with BlueandGold.com.

The four-star Irish commit met John McNulty, Steve Angeli and many others for the first time over the weekend. (Mike Singer)

This is the most important question. How does the South Bend airport compare to Atlanta? Staes: “(Laughs) This feels more like a train station than an airport. The Atlanta airport is insane. South Bend’s airport is nice and easy.” Let’s talk about the visit. What stood out to you? Staes: “The visit was awesome. It was super busy, so I’m exhausted, but it was definitely worth the wait. I would say the best part was connecting with the other three commits – Steve Angeli, Eli Raridon and Donovan Hinish – and getting to know the other recruits on the visit. I got spend time with the coaches and meet them face-to-face. I hung out with the players too.” Tell me more about Steve and Eli specifically. Steve will be your quarterback, and you’ll be spending a lot of time with Eli in the tight end rooms. Staes: “I knew both of them pretty well from being committed and talking to them a good bit, but I got to meet them in person, and they’re super cool dudes. We kicked it off well. I’m excited to keep building a relationship with them. I think we’re going to do some great things on the field together for sure.” You and Eli are both really good tight ends and have different body types. Because of that, you guys should be able to play together in two tight end sets. Is that a conversation that you and Eli had? Staes: “We didn’t, but the coaches definitely did. Eli is like a solid 6-7; he’s huge. I feel like we can play together easily, especially with all of the 12 personnel Notre Dame runs. He’s more of the hand in the ground guy, and I’ll be flexed out; I think that’s how they see us. But wherever they see us, we’ll be really good together.”