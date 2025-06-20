Notre Dame wins recruiting battle with Penn State for elite CB Khary Adams

Khary Adams’ first gameday visit to Notre Dame lined up with a seismic 16-14 upset loss by the Irish football team to MAC middleweight Northern Illinois back on Sept. 7. It didn’t keep the Rivals250 four-star cornerback from coming back. Or from eventually finding a fit in South Bend, Ind. On Friday, less than a week after wrapping up an official recruiting visit to Notre Dame, the Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield High standout fast-tracked his decision timeline and picked the Irish. Notre Dame overtook leader Penn State for the 6-foot-2, 190-pound track standout, who held 39 reported offers. Clemson, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oregon, South Carolina and USC were among his other suitors. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

And another statement on the recruiting trail by Notre Dame defensive backs coach Mike Mickens, whose secondaries the past two seasons have helped Irish lead the nation in pass-efficiency defense. Safety Xavier Watts, now an Atlanta Falcons rookie, was a second-time All-American in 2024 for the national runner-up Irish. Cornerback Leonard Moore was named the Freshman Defensive Player of the Year by the Football Writers Association of America. Mickens stacks this elite cornerback class on top of the 2025 group of four-stars — Cree Thomas, Mark Zackery IV and Dallas Golden.