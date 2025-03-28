TE Bauman's latest Notre Dame comeback way more than a sentimental journey

“I thought they were going to kick me out the door, to be honest,” Bauman said on Friday after a Notre Dame spring football practice session. “I told that to them.”

Those dreams that looked so undaunting five years ago to sync up to reality were still there for him to chase. And at Notre Dame, no less.

The same messenger who had delivered to him three season-ending injuries in his Notre Dame football career, all of which increasingly seemed to be hinting at him to walk away. For good. This time, however, the message to the veteran tight end and one-time prodigy was starkly different.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Before Kevin Bauman could venture beyond the leading edge of the soul-searching process this winter, destiny knocked on his door.

Instead, offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Mike Denbrock very casually asked Bauman if he had a second to talk. About a sixth year of college football — and in an Irish uniform.

With a chance to be the ultimate wild card this spring and an opportunity to translate that into much more than a sentimental journey in the fall, starting with the season opener at Miami against his brother, Alex — a freshman tight end for the Hurricanes — no less.

“I expressed, like, ‘Shoot, I feel like I still have a lot left.’” Bauman related of his conversation with Denbrock at the time. “And, you know, kind of throughout this last season, it did take a while to get my feet back under me after not playing for two years.

“So, obviously I hold myself to high expectations and wanted to play and all that. But in reality, it took me some good time to get back to a state where I really could play and have an impact. So, I told them, ‘Hey, I think I’ve still got it. Thinking of maybe heading out, transferring.’

“That conversation kind of opened up into, ‘Well, let’s just stay here.’

“I said, ‘I wouldn’t want to do it anywhere else.’”

And a third of the way through Notre Dame’s 15 spring practices, the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Red Bank, N.J., product is doing it like he’s never done it at Notre Dame. Almost as if the broken left fibula in 2021 and the ACL tears of 2022 and 2023 (also on the left leg) hadn’t happened.

“I’m feeling great,” Bauman said, later qualifying this spring is the best he has felt since before the first ACL tear. “And like I said, I’ve still got a lot left. I feel like I’m playing some of the best football I’ve really played in my career here.

“And, again, I just have a sense of confidence, where I’m out here giving it my all. This is getting everything I have. And regardless of what that outcome is, I know I’ll be able to sleep well at night knowing I gave this my all at the best university in the world. That’s kind of my mindset, just keep working and get better and keep going.”

Five years of hard work haven’t been reflected in the numbers. Bauman has a modest six catches for 67 yards with one TD in his career, including just an eight-yarder this past season — a healthy season — the only one of the five in which he appeared in more than five games (11 total).

But that added up to 71 snaps, and only seven of those combined came over the last eight post-October games the Irish (14-2) played in.

But No. 1 tight end Mitchell Evans, ND’s leading receiver in 2024, has exhausted his eligibility and has moved in, as has former walk-on Davis Sherwood. Junior-to-be Cooper Flanagan is out until likely November if not all of next season with a Achilles injury, sustained in January during ND’s CFP run.

Senior Eli Raridon, a veteran of two ACL tears himself, and sophomore Jack Larsen join Bauman as the only healthy scholarship tight ends participating in spring football. Arkansas transfer Ty Washington and four-star recruit James Flanigan join the tight end room in June.

Raridon is the favorite to be the starter, but Denbrock likes to use multiple tight end sets with regularity.

“He does have it all,” Bauman said of Raridon. “I mean he’s a physical specimen and has got an incredible work ethic, incredible personality and way about him. Incredible guy. He’s one of my best friends here.

“The football side, he’s always looking to get better. We’ve put in a ton of work in the offseason, me and him, in the tight end room. He wants it and obviously has the physical capabilities and the mental side of it to take that next step. So, he’s more than capable of doing it and I have no doubt that he will.”

As far as Bauman’s scouting report on himself vs. the pre-ACL surgeries version?

“I feel even more confident than then, more physical than then, better in the route game than then,” Bauman said. “Weighing in a little bit lighter than then, so feeling a little better in and out of my breaks and stuff.

“During those [missed] years I had a lot of time to learn about the game. And even though I couldn’t physically take reps, I’ve taken countless mental reps. Just seeing that come to fruition where I can put that into real work now is pretty awesome.”