Results from Notre Dame football's 2025 Pro Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Xavier Watts will almost certainly be one of the top two Notre Dame players selected in this year's NFL Draft.

But Watts, who many draft analysts have ranked as one of the top three safety prospects in this year's draft class, still needed to complete the testing portion of the pre-draft process after skipping it at the NFL Scouting Combine a month ago.

The 6-foot, 204-pound Watts put a number on his speed with a 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds. That's certainly not a blazing time. Only three of the 15 safeties who ran at the NFL Combine logged a slower time than Watts.

But it's also the same time that former ND safety Kyle Hamilton ran in 2022. Things have worked out pretty well for Hamilton with two Pro Bowl appearances in his first three seasons after the Baltimore Ravens drafted him with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 draft.

“I’m pretty satisfied with it," Watts said. "A lot of people thought I was like really slow, so I’m glad I came out here and did what I needed to do. I’m satisfied with what I did.”

Notre Dame football released Thursday evening the results from Pro Day in the Irish Athletics Center, which all 32 NFL teams sent a representative to attend.

