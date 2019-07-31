Six Notre Dame Commits On Maxwell National Offensive POY Watch List
The Maxwell Football Club in partnership with Adidas has released its annual watch list for National High School Defensive Player of the Year.
Six Notre Dame commits made the list in five-star wide receiver Jordan Johnson, four-star running back Chris Tyree, four-star tight ends Kevin Bauman and Michael Mayer and four-star offensive linemen Michael Carmody and Tosh Baker.
Johnson is the highest rated of the bunch and is coming off a fabulous junior year that saw him log 28 receptions for 721 yards and nine touchdowns.
Johnson committed to Notre Dame in April over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas and several other major programs.
At 6-foot-2, 182 pounds, Johnson is ranked as the No. 4 wide receiver and No. 19 overall recruit in the country, per Rivals.com.
Tyree is another explosive weapon in Notre Dame’s recruiting class. He rushed for 1,446 yards and 11 touchdowns and added 302 receiving yards and another score as a junior.
Tyree committed to Notre Dame in May over scholarships from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, West Virginia and a number of other top programs.
At 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, Tyree is ranked as the No. 1 all-purpose back and No. 64 overall recruit in the nation, per Rivals.com.
Bauman and Mayer are both ranked as Top 5 tight ends nationally. Mayer is coming off a huge offseason that saw him earn 7v7 Offensive MVP at The Opening Finals and MaxPreps Preseason All-American honors.
Meanwhile, Baker and Carmody are both elite players in the trenches. Baker is a Rivals100 recruit, while Carmody is ranked as the No. 36 offensive tackle in the nation. Together they form a tremendous tackle tandem.
Fellow Notre Dame commits Jordan Botelho and Rylie Mills were on the watch list for National High School Defensive Player of the Year.
Notre Dame currently has the No. 9 ranked 2020 recruiting class in the country with 17 verbal pledges.
