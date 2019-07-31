Missouri wide receiver Jordan Johnson is committed to Notre Dame. (Brandon Brown)

Johnson is the highest rated of the bunch and is coming off a fabulous junior year that saw him log 28 receptions for 721 yards and nine touchdowns. Johnson committed to Notre Dame in April over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas and several other major programs. At 6-foot-2, 182 pounds, Johnson is ranked as the No. 4 wide receiver and No. 19 overall recruit in the country, per Rivals.com.

Tyree is another explosive weapon in Notre Dame’s recruiting class. He rushed for 1,446 yards and 11 touchdowns and added 302 receiving yards and another score as a junior. Tyree committed to Notre Dame in May over scholarships from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, West Virginia and a number of other top programs. At 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, Tyree is ranked as the No. 1 all-purpose back and No. 64 overall recruit in the nation, per Rivals.com.