The Maxwell Football Club in partnership with Adidas has released its annual watch list for National High School Defensive Player of the Year. Two Notre Dame commits made the list in four-star Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis linebacker Jordan Botelho and four-star Lake Forest (Ill.) defensive lineman Rylie Mills. Botelho is coming off a strong junior campaign that saw him register 15 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and score four defensive touchdowns. He earned invitations to both the All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl.

Illinois defensive lineman Rylie Mills is committed to Notre Dame. (Rivals.com)

Botelho committed to Notre Dame in April over offers from Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, USC, Washington and several other major programs. At 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, Botelho is ranked as the No. 18 outside linebacker and No. 214 overall recruit in the country, per Rivals.com.

Meanwhile, Mills logged 37 tackles, including 20 tackles for loss, and four sacks as a junior. He earned honorable mention All-State honors and first team All-Area honors. Mills committed to Notre Dame in May over scholarships from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee and a number of other top programs. At 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, Mills is ranked as the No. 10 strong-side defensive end and No. 161 overall recruit in the nation, per Rivals.com.