Sights And Sounds Shared From Notre Dame’s First Fall Camp Practice
Notre Dame held its first fall camp practice Wednesday in preparation for a season that still feels in limbo. Nonetheless, the Fighting Irish (and the ACC) will forge on until they are told to stop or decide to stop.
Wednesday evening’s practice was closed to media, and head coach Brian Kelly was not made available to reporters via Zoom. Kelly did, though, offer some brief thoughts in a post-practice video interview posted to Notre Dame football’s Twitter account.
“Obviously, these guys have been waiting a while to get out here, so pretty excited for the first day,” Kelly said. “But we’ve had first days. We had one day of spring practice and then didn’t have any other days. … First days, you can’t root much into other than they’re excited to be out here at practice.”
Notre Dame practiced without nine players that were out due to COVID-19 protocols. Two of them tested positive and are in isolation, the team announced earlier Wednesday, and seven others were quarantined through contact tracing. The two positive tests brings the team’s total to four since June 15, out of 619. That is more than a 99 percent negativity rate.
“You don’t get to this point unless you’re accountable,” Kelly said. “We’re doing this in the midst of a pandemic. Our guys have done a great job when it comes to safety. We support them with testing and a great medical team, procedures. and protocols.
“But at the end of the day, it’s our guys who have to make great choices and decisions. Up to this point, they’ve done that.”
Notre Dame announced three players have medically retired: running back Trevor Speights, wide receiver Isaiah Robertson and offensive lineman Cole Mabry. Speights came to Notre Dame this spring as a graduate transfer from Stanford. The team roster was updated to reflect weight changes, freshman numbers and other number changes.
Notre Dame also shared some practice video.
A picture gallery the team’s Twitter account shared Wednesday showed university president Fr. John Jenkins stopped by to speak with the team.
Day one 📸. #GoIrish x #Rally pic.twitter.com/hu8n4kOeHD— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 13, 2020
Heading out to day 1️⃣ of practice. #GoIrish x #Rally pic.twitter.com/IPSbsxtEUv— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 12, 2020
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.