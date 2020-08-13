Notre Dame held its first fall camp practice Wednesday in preparation for a season that still feels in limbo. Nonetheless, the Fighting Irish (and the ACC) will forge on until they are told to stop or decide to stop.

Wednesday evening’s practice was closed to media, and head coach Brian Kelly was not made available to reporters via Zoom. Kelly did, though, offer some brief thoughts in a post-practice video interview posted to Notre Dame football’s Twitter account.

“Obviously, these guys have been waiting a while to get out here, so pretty excited for the first day,” Kelly said. “But we’ve had first days. We had one day of spring practice and then didn’t have any other days. … First days, you can’t root much into other than they’re excited to be out here at practice.”