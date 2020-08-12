On the first day of preseason practice for the Fighting Irish (Wednesday, Aug. 12), the Notre Dame Football PR team announced three players as medically unqualified to play in 2020. They will maintain their scholarships as student, but it will be transferred elsewhere and not count against the 85 the NCAA permits on a roster.

Receiver Isaiah Robertson (17) and tackle Cole Mabry (60) are medically unqualified to play for Notre Dame. (Blueandgold.com)

• Senior wide receiver Isaiah Robertson, recruited as a safety, played his first two seasons on mostly special teams, but redshirted last year. • Junior tackle Cole Mabry, played one game last season and took 24 snaps in the 66-14 blowout of New Mexico. He did not play the rest of the season, and has been slowed by a neck injury. • Graduate transfer and running back Trevor Speights, who was at Stanford from 2016-19, missed two seasons with the Cardinal as well, including 2019. He enrolled at Notre Dame this summer.



Entering the summer, Notre Dame had 90 players listed on scholarship, and had to get down to 85. Last week, graduated running back Mick Assaf, who was put on scholarship last December through at least the spring semester, announced that he is leaving football to concentrate on his current business venture. Current senior center Colin Grunhard also was put on scholarship at the same time as Assaf. It did not mean it would be carried into the 2020 season. Last year the lone medical hardship case was then junior nose guard Darnell Ewell, who also was kept on a separate scholarship from football.



NUMBER SWITCHES

There are numerous number changes from last year, almost all involving single digits. • Junior wide receiver Braden Lenzy will be wearing 0, a first in school history and a number the NCAA this year has permitted to use. He donned No. 25 last year. • Senior slot Avery Davis is now No. 3, along with junior safety Houston Griffith. Davis was No. 4 last year, but because junior wideout Kevin Austin, sidelined last year and shelved this preseason because of a broken foot, is also 4, Davis had to switch so two players on offense don’t have the same numeral. • Wearing No. 4 on defense instead will be North Carolina State graduate transfer cornerback Nick McCloud. • Sophomore cornerback Cam Hart switched from 9 (graduate student defensive end Daelin Hayes also is 9) to No. 5. • Sophomore defensive end Isaiah Foskey is now No. 7 after getting issued No. 94 last year. As of Aug. 12, 120 players were on the roster, 88 on scholarship and 32 walk-ons.



FRESHMAN NUMBERS

