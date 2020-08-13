Notre Dame has updated its roster ahead of fall camp, including new heights and weights for each player.

Among the biggest gainers since the end of last season are sophomore offensive tackle Quinn Carroll (21 pounds, 285 to 306), sophomore center Zeke Correll (20, 270 to 290), sophomore offensive tackle Andrew Kristofic (12, 280 to 292), junior cornerback TaRiq Bracy (10, 170 to 180), senior offensive guard Aaron Banks (10, 325 to 335), graduate transfer wide receiver Bennett Skowronek (nine, 215 to 224), sophomore defensive end Nana Osafo-Mensah (eight, 241 to 249) and sophomore linebacker Marist Liufau (eight, 213 to 221).