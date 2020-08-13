Notre Dame Football’s Updated Player Heights And Weights
Notre Dame has updated its roster ahead of fall camp, including new heights and weights for each player.
Among the biggest gainers since the end of last season are sophomore offensive tackle Quinn Carroll (21 pounds, 285 to 306), sophomore center Zeke Correll (20, 270 to 290), sophomore offensive tackle Andrew Kristofic (12, 280 to 292), junior cornerback TaRiq Bracy (10, 170 to 180), senior offensive guard Aaron Banks (10, 325 to 335), graduate transfer wide receiver Bennett Skowronek (nine, 215 to 224), sophomore defensive end Nana Osafo-Mensah (eight, 241 to 249) and sophomore linebacker Marist Liufau (eight, 213 to 221).
Here is a position-by-position rundown of players’ new measurables, plus those for the freshmen.
|Name
|Height
|New Weight
|Old Weight
|
Ian Book
|
6-0 1/8
|
206
|
212
|
Brendon Clark
|
6-1 5/8
|
212
|
217
|
Drew Pyne
|
6-0
|
194
|
N/A
|Name
|Height
|New Weight
|Old Weight
|
Jafar Armstrong
|
6-0 3/4
|
220
|
220
|
Jahmir Smith
|
5-11
|
207
|
205
|
C’Bo Flemister
|
5-11 1/4
|
200
|
195
|
Kyren Williams
|
5-9
|
204
|
205
|
Chris Tyree
|
5-9 1/4
|
179
|
N/A
|Name
|Height
|New Weight
|Old Weight
|
Ben Skowronek
|
6-3
|
224
|
215
|
Javon McKinley
|
6-2
|
215
|
220
|
Avery Davis
|
5-11
|
205
|
202
|
Lawrence Keys III
|
5-10 3/8
|
173
|
173
|
Braden Lenzy
|
5-11 3/8
|
181
|
180
|
Kevin Austin
|
6-2
|
210
|
210
|
Micah Jones
|
6-4 1/2
|
210
|
219
|
Joe Wilkins Jr.
|
6-1 1/2
|
194
|
194
|
Kendall Abdur-Rahman
|
5-11 1/2
|
195
|
189
|
Jay Brunelle
|
6-1 1/2
|
196
|
N/A
|
Jordan Johnson
|
6-2
|
180
|
N/A
|
Xavier Watts
|
5-11
|
195
|
N/A
|Name
|Height
|New Weight
|Old Weight
|
Brock Wright
|
6-4 1/2
|
250
|
246
|
Tommy Tremble
|
6-3 1/4
|
233
|
235
|
George Takacs
|
6-6
|
245
|
247
|
Kevin Bauman
|
6-5
|
240
|
N/A
|
Michael Mayer
|
6-5
|
235
|
N/A
|Name
|Height
|New Weight
|Old Weight
|
Liam Eichenberg
|
6-6 1/8
|
305
|
305
|
Robert Hainsey
|
6-4 5/8
|
295
|
295
|
Andrew Kristofic
|
6-5 1/4
|
292
|
280
|
Quinn Carroll
|
6-6
|
306
|
285
|
Tosh Baker
|
6-7
|
285
|
N/A
|
Michael Carmody
|
6-6
|
295
|
N/A
|Name
|Height
|New Weight
|Old Weight
|
Tommy Kraemer
|
6-5 5/8
|
319
|
317
|
Aaron Banks
|
6-5 3/4
|
335
|
325
|
Josh Lugg
|
6-6 7/8
|
308
|
307
|
Dillan Gibbons
|
6-4
|
305
|
305
|
John Dirksen
|
6-5 1/8
|
306
|
309
|
John Olmstead
|
6-4 1/2
|
283
|
280
|
Hunter Spears
|
6-3 5/8
|
304
|
303
|Name
|Height
|New Weight
|Old Weight
|
Jarrett Patterson
|
6-4 1/2
|
300
|
300
|
Zeke Correll
|
6-3
|
290
|
270
|
Colin Grunhard
|
6-0 1/2
|
290
|
289
|Name
|Height
|New Weight
|Old Weight
|
Daelin Hayes
|
6-3 3/4
|
270
|
266
|
Ade Ogundeji
|
6-4 3/8
|
252
|
253
|
Kofi Wardlow
|
6-2 1/4
|
244
|
240
|
Justin Ademilola
|
6-1 3/4
|
248
|
250
|
Ovie Oghoufo
|
6-3
|
232
|
230
|
Nana Osafo-Mensah
|
6-3 1/8
|
249
|
241
|
Isaiah Foskey
|
6-4 7/8
|
255
|
255
|
Alex Ehrensberger
|
6-6 7/8
|
247
|
N/A
|
Jordan Botelho
|
6-2 1/2
|
248
|
N/A
|Name
|Height
|New Weight
|Old Weight
|
Kurt Hinish
|
6-1 3/4
|
296
|
295
|
Jayson Ademilola
|
6-3
|
279
|
279
|
Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
|
6-2 1/2
|
286
|
285
|
Ja’Mion Franklin
|
6-1 3/8
|
310
|
305
|
Jacob Lacey
|
6-1 5/8
|
293
|
293
|
Howard Cross
|
6-0 7/8
|
265
|
269
|
Rylie Mills
|
6-5 1/8
|
259
|
N/A
|
Aidan Keanaaina
|
6-2 3/4
|
302
|
N/A
|Namw
|Height
|New Weight
|Old Weight
|
Jordan Genmark Heath
|
6-0 3/4
|
225
|
228
|
Drew White
|
6-0 1/4
|
227
|
230
|
Bo Bauer
|
6-2 3/4
|
230
|
225
|
Shayne Simon
|
6-2 3/4
|
228
|
232
|
Jack Lamb
|
6-3 3/4
|
228
|
233
|
Marist Liufau
|
6-2 1/4
|
221
|
213
|
Osita Ekwonu
|
6-0 3/4
|
236
|
230
|
JD Bertrand
|
6-1
|
228
|
226
|
Jack Kiser
|
6-1 5/8
|
221
|
221
|Name
|Height
|New Weight
|Old Weight
|
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|
6-1 1/2
|
215
|
216
|
Paul Moala
|
5-11 1/2
|
220
|
216
|Name
|Height
|New Weight
|Old Weight
|
Shaun Crawford
|
5-9 1/8
|
180
|
180
|
Nick McCloud
|
6-1
|
190
|
190
|
TaRiq Bracy
|
5-10 1/8
|
180
|
170
|
KJ Wallace
|
5-10 1/4
|
185
|
191
|
Cam Hart
|
6-2 1/2
|
205
|
208
|
Isaiah Rutherford
|
6-0 1/2
|
198
|
188
|
Clarence Lewis
|
6-1
|
180
|
N/A
|
Ramon Henderson
|
6-3
|
180
|
N/A
|
Caleb Offord
|
6-1
|
184
|
N/A
|Name
|Height
|New Weight
|Old Weight
|
Isaiah Pryor
|
6-1 1/2
|
199
|
200
|
Houston Griffith
|
5-11 3/4
|
204
|
198
|
DJ Brown
|
6-0 3/4
|
194
|
194
|
Kyle Hamilton
|
6-4
|
216
|
210
|
Litchfield Ajavon
|
6-0 1/8
|
198
|
192
|Column 1
|Column 2
|Column 3
|Column 4
|
Jonathan Doerer
|
6-3
|
205
|
203
|
Jay Bramblett
|
6-1 1/2
|
193
|
188
|
Alex Pietsch
|
6-1
|
205
|
N/A
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.