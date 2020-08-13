 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football’s Updated Player Heights And Weights
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-13 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Football’s Updated Player Heights And Weights

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame has updated its roster ahead of fall camp, including new heights and weights for each player.

Among the biggest gainers since the end of last season are sophomore offensive tackle Quinn Carroll (21 pounds, 285 to 306), sophomore center Zeke Correll (20, 270 to 290), sophomore offensive tackle Andrew Kristofic (12, 280 to 292), junior cornerback TaRiq Bracy (10, 170 to 180), senior offensive guard Aaron Banks (10, 325 to 335), graduate transfer wide receiver Bennett Skowronek (nine, 215 to 224), sophomore defensive end Nana Osafo-Mensah (eight, 241 to 249) and sophomore linebacker Marist Liufau (eight, 213 to 221).

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame junior cornerback TaRiq Bracy facing an Iowa State player during the Camping World Bowl Dec. 28
Junior cornerback TaRiq Bracy gained 10 pounds from his listed weight of 170 last spring. (James Gilbert)

Here is a position-by-position rundown of players’ new measurables, plus those for the freshmen.

Quarterback
Name Height New Weight Old Weight

Ian Book

6-0 1/8

206

212

Brendon Clark

6-1 5/8

212

217

Drew Pyne

6-0

194

N/A
Running Back
Name Height New Weight Old Weight

Jafar Armstrong

6-0 3/4

220

220

Jahmir Smith

5-11

207

205

C’Bo Flemister

5-11 1/4

200

195

Kyren Williams

5-9

204

205

Chris Tyree

5-9 1/4

179

N/A
Wide Receiver
Name Height New Weight Old Weight

Ben Skowronek

6-3

224

215

Javon McKinley

6-2

215

220

Avery Davis

5-11

205

202

Lawrence Keys III

5-10 3/8

173

173

Braden Lenzy

5-11 3/8

181

180

Kevin Austin

6-2

210

210

Micah Jones

6-4 1/2

210

219

Joe Wilkins Jr.

6-1 1/2

194

194

Kendall Abdur-Rahman

5-11 1/2

195

189

Jay Brunelle

6-1 1/2

196

N/A

Jordan Johnson

6-2

180

N/A

Xavier Watts

5-11

195

N/A
Tight End
Name Height New Weight Old Weight

Brock Wright

6-4 1/2

250

246

Tommy Tremble

6-3 1/4

233

235

George Takacs

6-6

245

247

Kevin Bauman

6-5

240

N/A

Michael Mayer

6-5

235

N/A
Offensive Tackle
Name Height New Weight Old Weight

Liam Eichenberg

6-6 1/8

305

305

Robert Hainsey

6-4 5/8

295

295

Andrew Kristofic

6-5 1/4

292

280

Quinn Carroll

6-6

306

285

Tosh Baker

6-7

285

N/A

Michael Carmody

6-6

295

N/A
Guard
Name Height New Weight Old Weight

Tommy Kraemer

6-5 5/8

319

317

Aaron Banks

6-5 3/4

335

325

Josh Lugg

6-6 7/8

308

307

Dillan Gibbons

6-4

305

305

John Dirksen

6-5 1/8

306

309

John Olmstead

6-4 1/2

283

280

Hunter Spears

6-3 5/8

304

303
Center
Name Height New Weight Old Weight

Jarrett Patterson

6-4 1/2

300

300

Zeke Correll

6-3

290

270

Colin Grunhard

6-0 1/2

290

289
Defensive End
Name Height New Weight Old Weight

Daelin Hayes

6-3 3/4

270

266

Ade Ogundeji

6-4 3/8

252

253

Kofi Wardlow

6-2 1/4

244

240

Justin Ademilola

6-1 3/4

248

250

Ovie Oghoufo

6-3

232

230

Nana Osafo-Mensah

6-3 1/8

249

241

Isaiah Foskey

6-4 7/8

255

255

Alex Ehrensberger

6-6 7/8

247

N/A

Jordan Botelho

6-2 1/2

248

N/A
Interior Line
Name Height New Weight Old Weight

Kurt Hinish

6-1 3/4

296

295

Jayson Ademilola

6-3

279

279

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

6-2 1/2

286

285

Ja’Mion Franklin

6-1 3/8

310

305

Jacob Lacey

6-1 5/8

293

293

Howard Cross

6-0 7/8

265

269

Rylie Mills

6-5 1/8

259

N/A

Aidan Keanaaina

6-2 3/4

302

N/A
Linebacker
Namw Height New Weight Old Weight

Jordan Genmark Heath

6-0 3/4

225

228

Drew White

6-0 1/4

227

230

Bo Bauer

6-2 3/4

230

225

Shayne Simon

6-2 3/4

228

232

Jack Lamb

6-3 3/4

228

233

Marist Liufau

6-2 1/4

221

213

Osita Ekwonu

6-0 3/4

236

230

JD Bertrand

6-1

228

226

Jack Kiser

6-1 5/8

221

221
Rover
Name Height New Weight Old Weight

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

6-1 1/2

215

216

Paul Moala

5-11 1/2

220

216
Cornerback
Name Height New Weight Old Weight

Shaun Crawford

5-9 1/8

180

180

Nick McCloud

6-1

190

190

TaRiq Bracy

5-10 1/8

180

170

KJ Wallace

5-10 1/4

185

191

Cam Hart

6-2 1/2

205

208

Isaiah Rutherford

6-0 1/2

198

188

Clarence Lewis

6-1

180

N/A

Ramon Henderson

6-3

180

N/A

Caleb Offord

6-1

184

N/A
Safety
Name Height New Weight Old Weight

Isaiah Pryor

6-1 1/2

199

200

Houston Griffith

5-11 3/4

204

198

DJ Brown

6-0 3/4

194

194

Kyle Hamilton

6-4

216

210

Litchfield Ajavon

6-0 1/8

198

192
Specialists
Column 1 Column 2 Column 3 Column 4

Jonathan Doerer

6-3

205

203

Jay Bramblett

6-1 1/2

193

188

Alex Pietsch

6-1

205

N/A

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN ROCKNE’S ROUNDTABLE!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}