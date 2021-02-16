Based on the seven-round mock from TheDraftScout.com’s Matt Miller, Notre Dame is in a strong position to reach a draft-related feat it hasn’t seen in nearly 20 years. Should the Irish have six or more players selected in April’s NFL Draft, it would mark the first time since 2001-03 they had at least that many picks in three straight years. Miller has seven former Notre Dame players in his most recent mock, and all appear in the first 140 picks. It starts with linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who is the No. 15 pick to the New England Patriots.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is expected to be the first Notre Dame player taken in April's draft. (Spencer Allen)

"A 6’1”, 220-pound missile, JOK has lined up as a STAR, a linebacker and a safety,” Miller wrote. “He can be deployed in a myriad of alignments and assignments. And when you’re dealing with [Buffalo Bills quarterback] Josh Allen twice a year, defenders with versatility and big play potential are a need.” Owusu-Koramoah had 62 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three pass breakups, two recoveries and an interception in 2020. He returned one of the fumbles for a touchdown. Miller is, though, among those who sees Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg as a Day 2 pick. If Eichenberg is indeed not taken in the first round, it would end the Irish’s streak of three straight left tackles going in the first 32 picks – a run that extends back to Brian Kelly’s first year as head coach in 2010. Eichenberg is the No. 63 pick in Miller’s mock, going to the Kansas City Chiefs. Defensive end Daelin Hayes is the next Notre Dame player off the board, at No. 90 to the Cleveland Browns in the third round. Miller slotted guard Aaron Banks (No. 100, Houston Texans) and tight end Tommy Tremble (No. 102, Cincinnati Bengals) early in the fourth round. Tremble is the only three-and-done player to leave Notre Dame this year. “Every time I watch Notre Dame, he’s one of my favorite players because he just makes plays,” Miller said of Tremble last month. “He’s the most athletic one I’ve seen come through there in recent memory.”