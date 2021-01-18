The NFL evaluation on Tommy Tremble is best summed up with an old scouting adage. Traits over production. And Tremble, the Notre Dame junior tight end who turned pro this month, has plenty of the former that makes him an intriguing prospect despite a relative lack of the latter. “Every time I watch Notre Dame, he’s one of my favorite players because he just makes plays,” TheDraftScout.com’s Matt Miller said in a recent interview with BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer. “He’s the most athletic one I’ve seen come through there in recent memory.”

Tremble is headed to the NFL Draft after three years at Notre Dame and 35 career catches. (Andris Visockis)

Tremble’s speed and agility were his hallmarks as a recruit, making his pre-draft testing numbers well worth monitoring. Back in high school, he ran a 4.63 second 40-yard dash at The Opening regional in Atlanta. No tight end at any regional that year ran a faster one. His best work in 2020, though, came as a run-blocker, where his athleticism and strength shined. Notre Dame showcased it as part of the run game. Tremble was a lead blocker as a fullback, a traditional in-line tight end and occasional slot receiver. On run plays, the ball often followed No. 24. No Football Bowl Subdivision tight end who played at least 60 snaps in 2020 had a higher Pro Football Focus run blocking grade than Tremble’s 83.7 mark. But in both seasons where he saw playing time, he was second among Notre Dame tight ends in snaps. He was Cole Kmet’s No. 2 in 2019. And while he started 10 games this year, freshman star Michael Mayer seized the majority of the work at tight end. Mayer, a top-40 recruit, was the primary tight end in 11 personnel (one tight end, one running back) and tied for the team lead with 42 receptions.