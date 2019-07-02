The Notre Dame men’s basketball program on Tuesday morning (July 2) announced the hiring of 2009-13 Fighting Irish wing Scott Martin as the team’s development and recruiting coordinator.



In the newly named/re-branded position, he succeeds former teammate and 2010-14 point guard Eric Atkins, who recently was hired as a full-time assistant coach at Howard University. Martin’s job title will entail recruiting strategy, day-to-day team operations and team-specific video support.

A transfer from Purdue who became the basketball program’s first sixth-year player, Martin sat out the 2008-09 season as a transfer while also aiding his severely ill father at the time, and missed 2009-10 while rehabilitating a torn ACL suffered in a preseason practice.

He started the next 66 games the ensuing two seasons, helping the program to a top-5 national ranking and No. 2 seed in the 2011 NCAA Tournament while receiving the team’s Most Improved Player Award. The following year he was named the 2012 Notre Dame Monogram Club Team Most Valuable Player. His sixth season in 2012-13 was truncated after 18 games because of lingering knee problems.

Still, he then played professionally in the British Basketball League from 2013-17, scoring 2,200 points (15.6 average) in his four seasons with the Newcastle Eagles, who were 110-25 in his time and were three-time BBL Cup Winners. Martin was a three-time BBL Second Team Selection, and in 2015 he was chosen the BBL Defensive Player of The Year.

His professional basketball career concluded in the Czech Republic, where in 2017-18 he averaged 11.3 points in 22 games.

“Scott has a great feel for the game and our program,” said Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey in a released statement. “We talked often about his future as a coach when he was a player. After his professional career, he tried the business world for a year but has decided to return to his passion for basketball. He brings a knowledge of our program to this job, as well as strong communication skills and a great basketball I.Q.”

Other former Notre Dame basketball players on the staff are assistant coaches Ryan Humphrey (2000-02) and Ryan Ayers (2005-09) and director of basketball operations Harold Swanagan (1998-2002).