Safety Commit Kyle Hamilton Discusses All-America Honor
On Tuesday, Notre Dame safety commit Kyle Hamilton was presented with his jersey for the 2019 All-American Bowl.
Hamilton, one of four Irish commits that will play in the game, said it was a great honor he never saw coming.
“I knew what the All-American Bowl was and I knew how big of a deal it was,” Hamilton said. “It was a goal of mine. I wasn’t for sure it was going to come true, but I’m glad it did.”
Of course, Hamilton will represent Notre Dame at the game. The Irish, Hamilton said, have become part of his family.
“It’s a family environment with the players, the coaches and the school,” Hamilton said. “Coach [Terry] Joseph seems like a father figure away from home.
“He’s a good guy and a good family man. All those guys are a great coaching staff.”
Hamilton committed to Notre Dame in April, before the season started and before the anyone around the program knew the Irish would be sitting at 8-0 and make the initial top four of the College Football Playoff rankings on the same night Hamilton received his jersey.
The four-star said watching Notre Dame this season has further affirmed his decision to be Irish.
Irish ☘️ got a good one.— All-American Bowl (@19AllAmerican) October 31, 2018
Welcome Kyle Hamilton (@kham316) to the 2019 #AllAmericanBowl 🇺🇸 presented by @amfam. pic.twitter.com/EbQ5A9doBC
“It’s definitely exciting to see,” Hamilton said. “I see a resilient group. We persevere, bounce back, have good game plans and execute.”
While Notre Dame is the only school Hamilton has been paying attention to, Notre Dame is not the only school that’s been paying attention to Hamilton. Ohio State, Georgia and a few others have been keeping in contact with the Irish commit, but Notre Dame fans needn’t worry. Hamilton knows where he’ll be next fall.
“I’m 100 percent committed to Notre Dame,” Hamilton said. “I’ll be in South Bend next year.”
Hamilton has no plans to make any additional visits to any schools, and is fully locked in on being the next great Notre Dame safety. In order to do that, Hamilton said he’s been intently studying the players currently on the field for the Irish.
“Definitely Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott,” Hamilton said. “They’ve been playing great this year and they complement each other very well.
“I want to have that bond with the other safety I’m playing with, play downhill like them and play balls in the air like they do.”
