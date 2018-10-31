On Tuesday, Notre Dame safety commit Kyle Hamilton was presented with his jersey for the 2019 All-American Bowl.

Hamilton, one of four Irish commits that will play in the game, said it was a great honor he never saw coming.

“I knew what the All-American Bowl was and I knew how big of a deal it was,” Hamilton said. “It was a goal of mine. I wasn’t for sure it was going to come true, but I’m glad it did.”

Of course, Hamilton will represent Notre Dame at the game. The Irish, Hamilton said, have become part of his family.

“It’s a family environment with the players, the coaches and the school,” Hamilton said. “Coach [Terry] Joseph seems like a father figure away from home.

“He’s a good guy and a good family man. All those guys are a great coaching staff.”

Hamilton committed to Notre Dame in April, before the season started and before the anyone around the program knew the Irish would be sitting at 8-0 and make the initial top four of the College Football Playoff rankings on the same night Hamilton received his jersey.

The four-star said watching Notre Dame this season has further affirmed his decision to be Irish.