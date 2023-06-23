Golic himself is a former Notre Dame football captain (1984) and his two sons, Mike Jr. and Jake, both played for the Irish as well. The elder Golic lives with his wife, Christine, in South Bend for half the year. Their daughter, Sydney, was also a swimmer at Notre Dame.

But for the second year in a row, the Golics have put together an impressive list of guests for the two-day event in which the Golic Family Foundation raises money for South Bend-area charities. The list of former Notre Dame football players alone includes, but is not limited to, Tim Brown , Brady Quinn , Bob Crable , Allen Pinkett , Kyle Rudolph , Michael Floyd and Steve Beuerlein .

Mike Golic Sr. still gets nervous tapping into his network of celebrities and former athletes to ask them to participate in the now-annual Golic SubPar Classic.

This year’s Golic SubPar Classic kicks off Sunday on Notre Dame’s campus with the Night on the Green private event with food, drinks, live music and a live auction. Then the Celebrity Golf Classic will tee off Monday morning at Warren Golf Course.

The inaugural Golic SubPar Classic raised $100,000 for local charities last year. Proceeds from this year’s event will be distributed to Logan Center, Center for the Homeless, Cultivate Food Rescue and Humane Society of St. Joseph County.

“Last year was the first year; we didn't want to price anybody out,” Golic said on this week’s Inside ND Sports podcast. “This year we raised it a little because there was good response. And I never apologize for it. We're trying to raise money. When we get to the Sunday night event, we're doing the live auction, I’m trying to get in everybody's pocket.”

Credit Union 1 has pledged an additional $100,000 to the Golic Family Foundation to be distributed this year to grant recipients from local nonprofits.

The Golics are expecting 350-400 guests during the two-day event. The golf tournament will include 100 golfers. Last year, former NFL punter Jeff Feagles won the tournament. Feagles, who played collegiately at Miami, was awarded with a Notre Dame helmet to commemorate his win. This year, the winner will receive a green jacket.

Just don’t expect a Golic to win the thing.

“The golf part I don't worry about,” Golic Sr. said. “The golf part is kind of the end of the thing. Everybody's out there drinking and smoking cigars, so who really cares how we golf.”

Ways to donate and participate in the fundraising event can be found on GolicFamilyFoundation.com

