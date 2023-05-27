“It was the first four questions out of the gate, and I bet he took six questions total,” said former ND and NFL linebacker Rocky Boiman , the man who introduced Freeman to the group at the event. “ I actually asked another question to try to get people off NIL, because that was what he was getting bombarded with.”

The brief Q&A session with the second-year Irish head football coach Wednesday at the luncheon event at the Cintas Center gave fans an opportunity to delve into their football curiosities.

Three days before Marcus Freeman hit the road Saturday to root on the Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team in its NCAA Tourney semifinal in Philadelphia, he finished his May sweep of visiting Notre Dame clubs around the country with a finale in Cincinnati.

Not that name, image and likeness’ nearly 2-year-old infusion into college sports doesn’t cross the mind of Boiman, now husband, father or three, flag football and T-ball coach, college football analyst (ESPN), radio show host (WLW 700 AM) and author (Rocky’s Rules).

“I think Marcus Freeman gave people confidence that there are NIL things going on when it comes to Notre Dame,” Boiman said, “but [he] did emphasize that, ‘Look, we think we have such a product at Notre Dame where the other things can become more important than that.’

“Obviously, the tradition and all the other things the school has to offer. And the tremendous coaching staff. I will say, just out of my own opinion, I don’t think Notre Dame should be reluctant to dive right in on NIL. I’m someone who doesn’t love all the aspects of NIL. I think it should be a little bit more controlled.

“I think it should be more of a symbiotic relationship, where there should be more expected out of players. Sometimes I think players want money, but then there are things that they don’t want from a responsibility standpoint on their end. So, with that said, Notre Dame — right or wrong — this is where we are in college football. This is what the kids respond to.”

Boiman, 43, responded to then-Irish assistant Urban Meyer’s sales pitch in the late ‘90s to matriculate from Cincinnati St. Xavier High to ND to play for head coach Bob Davie.

“I went to Notre Dame because I fell head over heels for Knute Rockne and the Four Horsemen and Rocket Ismail and Chris Zorich and all this,” Boiman said. “Then, for recruits, it became about facilities. Programs tried to build facilities up in the arms race. That’s what got the recruits.

“Now fortunately or unfortunately, it’s NIL and that money situation. And that’s where we are. And I think Notre Dame should embrace it, because everyone else is.”

Freeman’s own agenda before turning to the Q-and-A portion of his program was to share the highs and lows of his first season as Brian Kelly’s successor and share some stories about his growth from those experiences heading into his second season.

“One of the areas of growth he highlighted we his involvement with the offens, being a former defensive coordinator,” Boiman said. “One of the things people asked at the luncheon — besides NIL — was about the new offensive coordinator, [Gerad] Parker. Marcus talked about that, as a defensive coach, he can play devil’s advocate a little bit. If they’re installing things from an offensive perspective, he can say, ‘Well hey, here’s how I would try to defend that.’

“That’s a pretty good dynamic and kind of a good argument against — a lot of people think you should only hire offensive head coaches these days, you know Andy Reid, Zac Taylor and all these guys in the NFL are offensive guys that are doing well. But I think there’s something to be said about a defensive coach who’s smart and knows how to defeat the things that the offense may be trying to do.”