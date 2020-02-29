There is a big misconception about the "dead" period in recruiting.

While it does prohibit college coaches and recruits from any face-to-face contact, it doesn't affect the amount of text messages or phone calls that the two parties can have. February 3 — 29 is a dead period, but for Rocco Spindler, his recruiting process has been as busy as ever.

During an interview with BlueandGold.com, the Rivals100 offensive lineman from Clarkston (Mich.) High noted that Tuesday and Wednesday were especially crazy days for him, receiving over 50 text messages from college coaches.

One college football program that has been recruiting Spindler for quite some time is Notre Dame. The Irish offered him a scholarship back in September of 2018, and the 6-5, 290-pounder has built a close relationship with the Fighting Irish coaches.