 BlueAndGold - Rivals250 RB Dallan Hayden Gearing Up For Official Visits
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-04 09:43:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 RB Dallan Hayden Gearing Up For Official Visits

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The picture is becoming clearer for Dallan Hayden as he gets closer to making a college decision, but June official visits will be key for the four-star running back.

“I put out a top four, so I’ve narrowed It down a little bit,” Hayden told Volquest.com. “I’m really waiting on visits. Once I take my visits, I feel like I’ll have a better idea with where I stand with my recruitment.”

Hayden has scheduled three official visits. He’ll check out Illinois June 4-6, Notre Dame June 11-13 and Ohio State June 18-20. Hayden discussed what he likes about each school that he’ll see next month.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Notre Dame is on the short list for Tennessee running back Dallan Hayden.
Notre Dame is on the short list for Tennessee running back Dallan Hayden. (Rivals.com)

Illinois: “Coach Bielema recruited my brother and coached him his freshman year. He’s a great man. He loves to run the ball and has had successful backs in his system. That’s what I really like about them.”

Notre Dame: “Coach Taylor – when he offered me, he’s made me feel like a priority. We talked once a week and we talk all the time over text.”

Ohio State: “They’ve made me feel like a priority since they offered me. I’ve heard from Coach Tony Alford, and Coach Ryan Day texts me and my family.”

Tennessee is also under consideration by Hayden, but he has yet to schedule an official visit for the Vols. He may not need to considering his level of familiarity with the program, as his father, Aaron, was a star running back for Tennessee in the early 90s.

“They’re definitely in the mix,” he said of Tennessee. “They’ve made me feel like a priority since Coach Heupel has gotten the job. I hear from him via text almost every day. I hear from Coach Mack every day and he calls me twice per week. The love is definitely there from the staff.”

Look for Hayden to make a decision on his school of choice before the start of his senior season.

“I’ll lean on my parents for guidance,” he said. “My parents know what’s real and what’s fake. I want the coaching staffs to give my parents a good feel. If they don’t have a good feel, then I definitely know I wouldn’t have a good feel.”

Hayden took a self-guided tour of Notre Dame’s campus in March and came away impressed.

“I got to walk around the campus, and it was very pretty,” Hayden told BlueandGold.com. “I’ve seen pictures and videos on the virtual tours, but to see the real-life thing, it was really cool. I saw Touchdown Jesus and took a picture by that. It was really cool.

“The visit made me realize that it’s way better in person than online. It wowed me, to be honest. When I saw the golden dome, I was really impressed. I’ve seen pictures, but sometimes pictures can be overhyped. That wasn’t the case with Notre Dame though.

“When I walked on the campus, I could feel the tradition. Notre Dame has such a rich tradition with football.”

Rivals ranks Hayden as the No. 8 player in Tennessee, and the nation’s No. 12 running back and No. 159 overall prospect.

In just nine games during the 2020 season, Hayden rushed for 2,010 yards and 24 touchdowns on 232 carries.

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_,and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vdHJlZGFtZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3Mvcml2YWxzMjUwLXJiLWRhbGxhbi1oYXlkZW4tZ2VhcmluZy11 cC1mb3Itb2ZmaWNpYWwtdmlzaXRzIgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsK ICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0Iiks IGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIp WzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJn cmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBs YXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9j eC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUo cywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTIm YzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm5vdHJlZGFtZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnJpdmFsczI1MC1yYi1kYWxsYW4taGF5ZGVuLWdlYXJp bmctdXAtZm9yLW9mZmljaWFsLXZpc2l0cyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTI4JmN2PTIu MCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29t U2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==