The Latest: Fresh off a third place finish in the shot put at the Tennessee State Track and Field Championships, elite wide receiver Trey Knox is ready to shift his focus back to football recruiting and has lined up a number of visits for the summer as he looks to trim down his opens and zero in on a decision. Rivals.com recently caught up with Knox to talk about his plans as well as why each school made the cut going forward.

In His Words: "Now that everything is wrapped up with track and spring football and stuff I'm ready to get out and see some schools. I want to get a closer look because I'm hoping to decide by the end of the summer."

Auburn

"I know I’ve got to get down there and really give them a look They have the four-star quarterback Box Nix and he’s pretty nice. They sling the ball around a lot. They’re starting to throw it more with Stidham and with Bo coming in I think they're just going to build on that. We had a chance to workout together at the Rivals Camp in Nashville and we talked a little big about playing with each other. Anytime you have a chance to play with a big-time quarterback like that it's obviously something you have to look at." Relationship with the coaches: "They have been talking to me for a while and I've gotten to know Coach Burns. I think he’s a good coach. I like talking to him. He’s young so he’s relatable to his players."

Alabama

"I don’t have an offer from them but they reached our recently and told me to come to camp so I’m going to go and show them what I can do. An offer from them would mean a lot. They are at the top of college football every year and have produced a ton of great wide receivers."

Notre Dame

"I'm going to be going to Notre Dame for an official visit. I think they’re a very nice school. They have a long history of winning and tradition and they just put a wide receiver in the league in Equanimious St. Brown. Obviously that's every player's goal and he's a big receiver like me so I like to see that. This will be my first time going up there for a visit. They have been by to see me at my school and I think Coach Alexander is a cool guy so I want to get up there and see all the things he's been talking about. They are showing me a lot of love."

Florida

"I will be taking an official to Florida, too. I really liked Florida and got close with the last coaching staff and since the new staff came in I've been getting to know them, too. I've been talking mostly with Coach Gonzalez and he seems to know what he's talking about and they have a plan for how to use me. I feel like this new staff can turn the program around and Emory Jones is down there doing his thing. I think he will do well and they will be good again soon." On Gainesville: "I've been down there a few times and I love the city and I think the campus is cool. Taking an official there is all about getting to know the coaches more and seeing how we gel. They recruited me at Mississippi State and Coach Mullen has told me that I'm a playmaker and he thinks I can excel and they will have an opportunity for me to see the field early."

Arkansas

"I already have my Arkansas official visit set for June 8-10. They have been showing me a lot of love so I want to get back down there and see how it is on an official. The reason they are really in it for me is because of their offense. They run the same offense as Clemson. They get playmakers the ball and I really like that. I like the city, the people, the staff is really cool. They show me a lot of love. I like Coach Stepp and Coach Morris and I believe in what they’re doing and I think they’re going to turn it around. They have told me I can be like Courtland Sutton, a bug guy who put up big numbers there and went on to the NFL. They always compare me to him and they think I look just like he did coming out of high school and they tell me I can follow the same path and get to the NFL."

Tennessee