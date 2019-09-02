BGI recruiting insider Mike Singer has loads of information on class of 2021 Notre Dame targets and commits that the Irish staff contacted on Sunday, as well as tons of insider notes on key wide receiver recruit Lorenzo Styles . Check it all out below!

*** Notre Dame has a tight end commitment in the 2021 class in Cane Berrong, and the Irish are interested in adding a second tight end to the class. The only other 2021 tight end offer on the table is to Sam Hart, a Rivals250 four-star recruit from Aurora (Colo.) Cherokee Trail. Hart was contacted on Sunday by Irish offensive coordinator Chip Long. Nearly all of the schools that have offered Hart reached out to him on Sunday, as well as a few others who haven't offered yet, such as Louisville, Oregon, Oregon State, and Kansas. The Irish are in great position for Hart.

*** I've reported recently that Lakeland Christian (Fla.) defensive end Cade Denhoff is a key target for the Irish, and it wasn't a surprise at all to hear that defensive line coach Mike Elston got in touch with the lengthy prospect. They discussed how Denhoff's game on Friday went. Denhoff, a major 2021 recruit, received tons of contact from other coaching staffs as well.