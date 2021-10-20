Rivals100 WR Jalen Brown talks high interest in Notre Dame

BlueandGold.com published an article on Tuesday afternoon detailing the latest in the recruitment of Chicago Simeon’s Malik Elzy, a top receiver target for Notre Dame in the 2023 class. Elzy is a key recruit for the Irish, as is Miami Gulliver Prep’s Jalen Brown, the nation’s No. 5 wide receiver and No. 53 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle per Rivals. Brown was one of the first few class of 2023 prospects in his class to claim an offer from the Fighting Irish. The Notre Dame staff offered him a scholarship last November and has stayed in consistent contact with him since.

The four-star prospect visited Notre Dame in June and was going to visit for the Cincinnati contest Oct. 2 before he had to cancel that trip last minute. He’s hoping to make his return visit to South Bend, Ind. soon. “Notre Dame is a good school,” Brown told BlueandGold.com after his game Oct. 1 in which he caught eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. “They offer a great education and great football team. Coach Brian Kelly is a good guy. I had a great conversation with him on my last visit. He’s funny and someone I like being around.” Notre Dame wide receivers coach Del Alexander is leading the charge in Brown’s recruitment. “Coach Alexander is a good guy too,” added Brown. “He knows what he’s talking about and can develop me in the right way.”