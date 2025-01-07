Opponent Outlook: What to expect from Penn State in Orange Bowl

Checking in on NG Howard Cross III, RB Jeremiyah Love and more as Irish eye Thursday night clash in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Watch some of Notre Dame’s running backs, wide receivers, offensive linemen, cornerbacks and safeties in action.
With pregame sermons that are far from G-rated and an inspirational comeback, Coogan is Notre Dame's center of attention
Details on Notre Dame's transfer portal activity during and following the 2024 season and prior to 2025 season
Four Irish soon-to-be freshmen taking active roles in practice in helping prep ND for its CFP matchups.
Checking in on NG Howard Cross III, RB Jeremiyah Love and more as Irish eye Thursday night clash in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Watch some of Notre Dame’s running backs, wide receivers, offensive linemen, cornerbacks and safeties in action.
With pregame sermons that are far from G-rated and an inspirational comeback, Coogan is Notre Dame's center of attention