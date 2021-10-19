Chicagoland WR Malik Elzy shows out in front of Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees

Notre Dame is working on finishing its 2022 receiver recruiting haul strong and has a head start on 2023. The Irish staff has offers out to a handful of talented pass catchers and is in very good position with a few of them.

Chicago Simeon’s Malik Elzy, the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and No. 181 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle, is certainly one who Notre Dame has put itself in a good spot for. The four-star prospect visited Notre Dame at the end of July and a week later received his offer from the Irish.

His most recent visit was in September to see Notre Dame beat Purdue 27-13.