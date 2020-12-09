There are just seven days until the early signing period begins for the 2021 class, and five college coaching staffs are waiting on one of the top uncommitted prospects to make his decision.

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High’s Donovan Edwards, the No. 3 running back and No. 74 overall prospect in the country per Rivals, named a top seven schools list of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Penn State.