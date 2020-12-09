 Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Rivals100 Running Back Donovan Edwards On Finalists And Decision Timeline
Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards On Finalists, Decision Timeline

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
There are just seven days until the early signing period begins for the 2021 class, and five college coaching staffs are waiting on one of the top uncommitted prospects to make his decision.

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High’s Donovan Edwards, the No. 3 running back and No. 74 overall prospect in the country per Rivals, named a top seven schools list of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Penn State.

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back and Notre Dame target Donovan Edwards
Edwards will make his college choice in the next week. (The Wolverine)

The Crimson Tide and Tigers seem to be on the outside looking in of Edwards’ recruitment though.

