Rivals100 QB Dante Moore Recaps Notre Dame Return Visit
Traffic on the way to South Bend, Ind. from Detroit made Dante Moore get to Notre Dame on Tuesday later than expected. It also limited the amount of time he could spend on campus during the visit.
The four-star quarterback from Detroit Martin Luther King didn’t get in until around 8pm ET and was only on campus for a couple of hours before making the trek back home. The 6-3, 200-pounder was still able to have a good experience.
“Every visit is always enjoyable,” Moore added. “It’s a big blessing being in the situation I am today. Everything made it a great trip.”
Surely, Moore arrived on Notre Dame’s campus with an empty stomach. After all, he was coming in for the Irish’s cookout event, dubbed the “Grill and Chill.”
“I ate delicious food,” Moore said. “Whoever made it is the best.”
Moore spent a good bit of time with the Notre Dame coaching staff, including, of course, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees.
“The staff was just checking up and seeing how I was doing,” Moore said. “With Coach Rees, we always have our laughable conversations and talk about things for hours – whether it’s about football or funny random things.”
The nation’s No. 30 recruit was on Notre Dame’s campus June 27, so that visit is still fresh in his head, but he made it a priority to get back to the Hoosier State exactly a month later.
“Yeah, I had to get back; it was important for me to get back in South Bend,” Moore noted. “The biggest takeaway from the visit was seeing the coaches have the same high energy. They’re never chill – always talking and interacting with me and that’s huge.
“I love the staff, and the campus is great. The biggest things I can take from there is I appreciate them taking care of me and always showing me great love.”
Moore made the trip to Notre Dame with his high school teammate, Johnathan Slack, a class of 2023 offensive lineman with offers from the likes of Arizona State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee and West Virginia.
Moore is one of four quarterbacks in the 2023 class who can claim an offer from the Fighting Irish. Arch Manning, Malachi Nelson, who has since committed to Oklahoma, and Avery Johnson are the other three. Johnson visited Notre Dame on Tuesday as well and received his offer from the Irish just before leaving campus.
Moore was named to the 2020 Detroit Public School League All-City team and the 2020 Metro Detroit all-region football Division 3 team.
During his sophomore season, Moore threw for 1,710 yards with 30 touchdowns and three interceptions on 119-of-170 attempts.
Moore was listed on the 2020 MaxPreps Preseason Michigan All-State second-team offense and the 2020 MaxPreps 2020 Preseason Sophomore second-team offense. For his efforts in 2019, MaxPreps had Moore on its Freshman All-American second-team offense.
He’s already been invited to the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game and 2023 All-American Bowl.
