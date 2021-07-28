Rivals100 QB Dante Moore Recaps Notre Dame Return Visit

Traffic on the way to South Bend, Ind. from Detroit made Dante Moore get to Notre Dame on Tuesday later than expected. It also limited the amount of time he could spend on campus during the visit. The four-star quarterback from Detroit Martin Luther King didn’t get in until around 8pm ET and was only on campus for a couple of hours before making the trek back home. The 6-3, 200-pounder was still able to have a good experience. “Every visit is always enjoyable,” Moore added. “It’s a big blessing being in the situation I am today. Everything made it a great trip.”

The nation's No. 30 recruit visited Notre Dame in June. He made it a priority to return to campus a month later.

Surely, Moore arrived on Notre Dame’s campus with an empty stomach. After all, he was coming in for the Irish’s cookout event, dubbed the “Grill and Chill.” “I ate delicious food,” Moore said. “Whoever made it is the best.” Moore spent a good bit of time with the Notre Dame coaching staff, including, of course, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees. “The staff was just checking up and seeing how I was doing,” Moore said. “With Coach Rees, we always have our laughable conversations and talk about things for hours – whether it’s about football or funny random things.” The nation’s No. 30 recruit was on Notre Dame’s campus June 27, so that visit is still fresh in his head, but he made it a priority to get back to the Hoosier State exactly a month later. “Yeah, I had to get back; it was important for me to get back in South Bend,” Moore noted. “The biggest takeaway from the visit was seeing the coaches have the same high energy. They’re never chill – always talking and interacting with me and that’s huge. “I love the staff, and the campus is great. The biggest things I can take from there is I appreciate them taking care of me and always showing me great love.”