Tom Lemming joins in for a recruiting edition of Football Never Sleeps

Watch Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports and longtime recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of the Prep Football Report, in a recruiting special edition of Football Never Sleeps, which will also show up on our podcast channels.

Hansen and Lemming discussed the state of Notre Dame football recruiting, the impact of GM Mike Martin and the new recruiting staff, what to make of former GM Chad Bowden and what he's going at USC, and much more. And Lemming answered live viewer questions during the show.

"Football Never Sleeps" is a weekly live show. Click here to subscribe to Inside ND Sports on YouTube.

Thumbnail photo credit: Rivals

Pictured: Notre Dame defensive line target Tiki Hola.