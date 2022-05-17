Richard Young, No. 2 RB in 2023 class, schedules Notre Dame official visit

Deland McCullough could have moved on from Richard Young when the four-star running back didn't include Notre Dame in his top seven on April 10. But Notre Dame's running backs coach didn't end his pursuit of the No. 2 running back prospect in the entire 2023 class. That relentless effort from McCullough resulted in a glimmer of hope for the Irish when Young scheduled Tuesday an official visit to Notre Dame for June 13-15. It will be Young's first visit to Notre Dame. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Young outlined the competition when he listed Texas A&M, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma, Oregon and Florida as his top seven schools. He has scheduled official visits to Oklahoma (June 3-5), Georgia (June 17-19) and Ohio State (June 24-26). That leaves Texas A&M, Alabama, Oregon and Florida left to fight for his last remaining official visit. Of course, Young can still make unofficial visits to other schools. Texas A&M is the only school in his previous top seven to not yet host Young for a visit. Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State have each hosted Young at least twice. Young averaged nine yards per carry in his junior season at Lehigh High in Lehigh Acres, Fla. His 196 carries produced 1,755 yards and 19 touchdowns in 10 games.

Notre Dame could have two running back commitments by the time Young visits in June. Four-star recruit Sedrick Irvin, the No. 11 running back in the 2023 class, has been committed to the Irish since September. Four-star recruit Jayden Limar, the No. 12 running back in the 2023 class, will be announcing his commitment decision May 26. Limar visited Notre Dame for the Blue-Gold Game in April and has scheduled an official visit to Notre Dame for June 10-12, which could be a good sign for the Irish come Thursday of next week. Young isn't the only 2023 running back the Irish have continued to pursue. McCullough was in St. Louis on Tuesday to make a stop at Christian Brothers College High for three-star running back Jeremiyah Love, who the Irish offered in February. Love visited Notre Dame in March. Love has an official visit to Michigan scheduled for June 10-12 and is working to set up an official visit to Notre Dame.